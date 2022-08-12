                 

Pondasher demand leads to reprint of history

David Hirst's book about the Victorian history of Black Dyke Band is to be reprinted to meet demand.

  The book has been sold to Black Dyke Band fans across the world

Friday, 12 August 2022

        

Such has been the demand from Pondashers across the world that David Hirst's Victorian history of Black Dyke Band will now have to go into an additional print run.

Victorian era

'The Celebrated Black Dyke Mills Band' covers the period from its embryonic beginnings as an early brass and reed ensemble in Queensbury through to the turn of the 20th century.

The mix of clear narrative and detailed research into the band, its personalities as well as musical excellence has also gained widespread critical acclaim — and now demand exceeds supply.

Research

David told 4BR: "I'm delighted that the book has sold so well — and is testament to the enduring appeal of Black Dyke Band.

Copies of the book are now scarce, so a reprint run in necessary, whilst its also given me the idea of looking into researching the period 1901 onwards."

Review and purchase:

4BR's review of the book can be read at:
https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/general/lit039.asp

'The Celebrated Black Dyke Mills Band â€” The Victorian Years' is available from Kirklees Music at: www.kirkleesmusic.co.uk and is priced at £11.99 plus post & packing.

Also direct from Black Dyke Band at: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/merchandise/the-celebrated-black-dyke-mills-band-the-victorian-years-david-hirst/

        

