Cory wow on South Korean Tour

The world's number 1 ranked band has been enjoying the warm appreciation of their talents in South Korea

The Cory Band has continued to wow audiences and add new supporters to their worldwide fan base on their tour to South Korea.

Despite MD Philip Harper being unable to make the trip due to a positive Covid-19 test just 24 hours before flying from Heathrow airport, the band has been in sparkling form under the direction of resident conductor Nigel Seaman.

Concerts

They have also been enjoying the wonderful local food and hospitality provided for them as they made it to Jeju for the first of series of concert performances.

Despite the incredible humidity that came at the Jeju Arts Centre with a programme that included everything and more from 'La Fiesta' to 'Crown Imperial' with the audience cheering to the rafters after each item.

The band is taking part in the famous International Wind Ensemble Festival with the concerts providing a showcase for the talents and musical diversity of the world's number 1 ranked band.

Their second concert saw them perform repertoire that included 'Brass Machine', 'Piper of Dundee', 'Italian Girl in Algiers' as well as their Brass in Concert 'Treasure Island' set.

Encore

Making sure the band touched the spot with their hosts, they have performed a special encore entitled, 'Blue Night on Jeju Island', which has been a huge hit and helped boost sales of the band's merchandise.

The band now move onto Seoul to complete the tour before heading back home.