                 

*
banner

News

Cory wow on South Korean Tour

The world's number 1 ranked band has been enjoying the warm appreciation of their talents in South Korea

Cory
  The Cory principals get ready for the first concert of their South Korean Tour

Friday, 12 August 2022

        

The Cory Band has continued to wow audiences and add new supporters to their worldwide fan base on their tour to South Korea.

Despite MD Philip Harper being unable to make the trip due to a positive Covid-19 test just 24 hours before flying from Heathrow airport, the band has been in sparkling form under the direction of resident conductor Nigel Seaman.

Concerts

They have also been enjoying the wonderful local food and hospitality provided for them as they made it to Jeju for the first of series of concert performances.

Despite the incredible humidity that came at the Jeju Arts Centre with a programme that included everything and more from 'La Fiesta' to 'Crown Imperial' with the audience cheering to the rafters after each item.

The band is taking part in the famous International Wind Ensemble Festival with the concerts providing a showcase for the talents and musical diversity of the world's number 1 ranked band.

Their second concert saw them perform repertoire that included 'Brass Machine', 'Piper of Dundee', 'Italian Girl in Algiers' as well as their Brass in Concert 'Treasure Island' set.

Encore

Making sure the band touched the spot with their hosts, they have performed a special encore entitled, 'Blue Night on Jeju Island', which has been a huge hit and helped boost sales of the band's merchandise.

The band now move onto Seoul to complete the tour before heading back home.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbca

Conductors' Association offers baton help

August 13 • A new conducting workshop and the setting up of a member directory are the latest benefits for being part of the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

Sage

Judges announced for Brass in Concert

August 13 • Widespread musical experience will compare and contrast the competing bands at Brass in Concert later this year.

Black Dyke Band

Thousands of 'em...

August 13 • Black Dyke take to the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve to entertain a crowd of 10,0000 at Glastonbury.

BBE Training

BBE announces training and networking schedule

August 13 • There is an extensive schedule of training and networking events that can be accessed by bands this Autumn from Brass Bands England.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

August 13 • Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and 1st place at Buxton Contest we are now looking for a new enthusiastic MD who can progress the band further through contests and concerts.

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB). . .

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band. Our present MD Alistair Shipman is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top