New roles at Wantage

There has been a change in the euphonium and baritone personnel at Wantage Band.

Saturday, 13 August 2022

        

The Wantage Band has announced changes to their euphonium and baritone section as they look to continue to build on their podium finish success at this year's Grand Shield contest.

Changes

Band Personnel Manager Sam Wyne told 4BR: "When returning after our successful trip to Blackpool in May, our priority had to be finding new players to fill positions on a permanent basis and we seem to have done just that!"

Eddie Hindson now fills the solo baritone role. A product of the organisation's training and concert bands, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain player has also achieved success in various solo competitions and festivals as well as passing his Trinity ATCL Diploma with distinction at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kevin Woods comes in on second baritone. Having spent 20 years with Woodfalls Band he brings great experience to the role, and said that he was "looking forward to enjoying many years as part of this great organisation."

Solo euphonium

Lucas Wong takes over on solo euphonium from Sam Wyne, as he steps down after nine years in the role.

Talking about his new position, Lucas added: "I'm thrilled to be stepping up to the principal seat. It is fantastic to be part of such a forward-thinking and aspiring organisation full of enthusiastic and committed people."

        

