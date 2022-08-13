Thousands of 'em...

Black Dyke take to the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve to entertain a crowd of 10,0000 at Glastonbury.

It's not just been the likes of Tredegar and Cory that have been playing to bumper audiences in the past week or so, as Black Dyke recently performed to an estimated crowd of 10,000 people at the recent Glastonbury Extravaganza.

It saw the Queensbury band share the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve as part of a special Glastonbury Festival event at Glastonbury Abbey.

Repertoire

It follows the band's appearance at the main festival earlier this year and saw them entertain the crowd with a selection of their concert repertoire.

A band spokesperson stated: "It's not everyday that you perform in front of 10,000 people and to share the stage with such great artists. It was a real privilege and the reception the band received was fantastic."