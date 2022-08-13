Judges announced for Brass in Concert

Widespread musical experience will compare and contrast the competing bands at Brass in Concert later this year.

The adjudication panel for the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships has been announced by the contest organisers.

The 45th event will be held at Sage Gateshead on Saturday 19th November in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass.

Judges

The Quality of Performance criteria will be in the hands of the experienced duo of Howard Evans and Martin Winter, whilst Entertainment & Presentation will come under the scrutiny of Kevin Hathway and Liz Lane.

Programme Content will be assessed by Frode Rydland, whilst the separate soloist and individual awards will be decided upon by James Fountain.

High quality

Speaking about the appointments, Brass in Concert CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "We're delighted to be able to reveal such a high-quality panel of judges.

Although some are new to brass band adjudication in the UK, all are vastly experienced professional musicians, and we are especially pleased to have secured such a wide range of skills from across the musical spectrum."

Panel

Howard Evans and Martin Winter will be well known to the competitors as well as audience which will sit back and enjoy the 12 contenders on the day at Sage Gateshead and around the globe thanks to the live-stream broadcast.

Howard has bene the National Bandmaster for the Salvation Army, Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band and Director of Classical Performance at the University of Salford.

Along with his career in composing, arranging, and as a classical pianist, he has also conducted numerous bands at all levels in the UK and abroad.

Martin Winter is the former principal cornet of Desford and is a member of the trumpet section of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra. He is regarded as one of the most influential conductors, composers and arrangers in Norwegian brass banding.

Kevin Hathway has enjoyed an extensive orchestral playing and teaching career at the highest level. A member of the percussion team at the Philharmonia Orchestra, he is Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion at the Purcell School.

Liz Lane, a composer whose wide ranging musical output has been performed extensively — from television to stage. She is a lecturer at the University of the West of England, the Open University and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance.

Frode Rydland has become a distinguished name in Norway as a composer and arranger, having been commissioned by many leading bands and the Norwegian Band Federation.

Previously a freelance trumpeter with military bands and orchestras, his playing career gained prominence with Eikanger Bjorsvik before continuing as soprano cornet with Bjørsvik Brass.

James Fountain is the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Professor of Trumpet at the Royal College of Music. He was formerly principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, GUS Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Tickets:

General ticket sales for the Brass in Concert Championship are now open on the Sage Gateshead website.

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/45th-brass-in-concert-championship/