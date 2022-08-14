                 

*
BBE Conference offers double welcome

You can be part of the Brass Bands England Conference in October with in person or on line.

BBE
  The Conference will take place on Saturday 22nd October

Sunday, 14 August 2022

        

Brass Bands England has announced that both in-person and digit passes are now available for its 2022 Brass Band Conference.

Banding for Life

The full day event will take place at the LifeCentre in Sale on Saturday 22nd October (10.00am) and will include workshops, talks and presentations based on the theme of 'Banding for Life'. It will also include networking opportunities as well as the presentation of the annual Brass Bands England Awards.

The keynote address will be given by trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield.

Digital Pass

If you cannot attend in person, a Digital Pass is available for just £5 to enable live-stream access to all activities in the main hall, the opportunity to contribute to discussions and ask questions, as well as gain a programme of the schedule and access to recordings of all workshop sessions after the event.

Focusing on the conference theme of 'Banding for Life', speakers participating in the conference panel discussion are now confirmed as Sheila Allen (Chair); John Gillam (Chairperson of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain); Jay Hall (MD of St Helens Youth Brass Band and Pemberton 'B' Band); Sam Wyne (Wantage Silver Band) and Olivia Hurst (BBE 2021 Outstanding Contribution Award 18 and Under winner)

A series of 1:1 clinics will also take place on the day, with sessions available with the Brass Foundations team, Brass Band Conductors' Association and the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Book early

People are encouraged to book early to choose their preferred break-out sessions ahead of the day, some of which have limited availability.

Details of how to book a break-out session will be provided via email prior to the event.

Tickets for The Brass Band Conference 2022 can be purchased from the Brass Bands England website.

The conference opens at 10.00am for coffee, with networking sessions running from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

In each workshop slot people will have up to three workshop options to select from — covering a wide range of topics.

Tickets:

Tickets:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/341

View the full conference schedule here:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/Brass%20Band%20Conference%202022%20full%20programme.pdf

        

