British Open to be live-streamed

You can sit back anywhere in the world to enjoy the bands performing at this year's British Open as the Wobplay recording platform confirms streaming coverage.

The recording platform Wobplay.com has confirmed that it will live-stream the 2022 British Open Championship.

The event takes place at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September when 18 bands will perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'. The 168th contest will commence at 10.30am.

The defending champion is Cory Band, whilst Paris Brass Band competes courtesy of coming runner-up at the 2019 European Championship. Rothwell Temperance and Northop Silver qualified for the contest following their top two placings at the 2022 Grand Shield.

Delighted

A spokesperson for the British Open stated: "We are delighted that Wobplay continues to support the event in this way to bring the atmosphere and brilliant music making from the world's best bands to every corner of the banding world.

Please join us for what is sure to be a fantastic day of memorable music making."

Join

To join Wobplay go to: www.wobplay.com

Tickets

Some additional tickets have now been made available for purchase in the choir, stalls and Grand Tier, although less than 100 now remain.

To Purchase:

Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships