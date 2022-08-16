Dozen delight for Coalburn NYBBS

Twelve young stars from the Coalburn Band organisation enjoyed their recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland experience.

The Coalburn Band has congratulated its twelve young stars that proudly represented the organisation on the recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course.

Thrilled

Band President, Alan Court told 4BR: "We are so incredibly proud of our talented youngsters and how they represented us. We couldn't be more thrilled that they enjoyed such a wonderful experience."

The course culminated in a special concert in Stirling where Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse put the Childrens', Reserve and Senior Bands through their paces.

Alan added: "It was a wonderful event for Scottish banding as a whole, especially after the long Covid-19 break."

Dozen stars

Nathanael Ramsay (cornet) and Malcolm Ormrod (euphonium) played in the Chidrlens' Band, whilst Tilly Trickey and Ben Coulter (cornets), Hannah Archibald (baritone) and Samuel Ramsay (trombone) played in the Reserve Band.

Six members of Coalburn Silver played in the Senior Band, with three members attaining principal seats. Anna Biggart (trombone), Gregor Koziel (soprano) and Calum Blair (cornet) were joined by their talented colleagues Marcie Boyle, Aileen Orr and Eilidh Court.

In addition, Gregor Koziel came runner-up in the annual solo competition playing 'On with the Motley', whilst an additional talent of a different kind was shown by Nathanael Ramsay who wowed the crowd with how fast he could solve a Rubik's cube, with help from his glamorous assistant, Malcolm Ormrod!

Added accolades

Coalburn Silver members also came together with conductor/amateur gymnast Gareth Bowman to perform his arrangement of the rock anthem 'Heaven' by Bryan Adams!

To round off the achievements Calum Blair and Gregor Koziel were nominated to represent Scotland as part of the 2023 European Youth Brass Band in Malmo.