Greenfield return for Autumn contest

Frank Rothwell continues to support brass bands and football clubs as the Greenfield Autumn Leaves contest returns next month.

Greenfield
  The contest will take place on Sunday 4th September.

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

Frank Rothwell, the brass band fan who has just bought Oldham Athletic Football Club is to help promote the return of the Greenfield 'Autumn Leaves' contest in September.

It will be held on Sunday 4th September at Lad Hill Playing Fields in the village of Greenfield (OL3 7JW) with the first band performing at 1.00pm.

16 bands have already signed up for what Frank told 4BR was really "a concert day with prizes".

Family afternoon

Speaking to 4BR today he said: "It's been a busy time of late, but this is an event that benefits the local community. It's a good old fashioned family afternoon of entertainment — a concert day with prizes.

There will be food, refreshments and other attractions, all accompanied by the wonderful sounds of brass bands of all levels. We hope there is something for everyone — from dads wanting pint to the children wanting space to run around safely."

He added: "We have space for a few more bands to take part — so why not come along and enjoy a great afternoon with us."

Get in touch

Bands wishing to take part can contact Frank at: rothwellfrank50@gmail.com

Greenfield Autumn Leaves Contest
Sunday 4th September
Start: 1.00pm

Lad Hill Playing Fields
Lad Hill Lane
Greenfield
OL3 7JW

Tickets (Available at Greenfield and Uppermill Post Offices and other venues)
£5.00 for adults
Under 14s — free

        

