Cory enjoy unexpected Korean coda...

Cory Band have taken the opportunity to enjoy a couple more unexpected days in South Korea...

Cory
  Philip Harper looks forward to the familiar view from the top of the world...

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

The Cory Band is enjoying a somewhat unexpected extension to its tour to South Korea.

After they had completed their last concert with the Artenium Brass Band in Seoul they enjoyed what the thought was final great night out in the city before they packed their bags and flew home.

With MD Philip Harper finally able to fly out and lead the band after gaining Covid-19 clearance, it rounded off a memorable tour that has seen them wow audiences with their playing — from the whiplash march 'Rolling Thunder' to their special encore 'Blue Night on Jeju Island'.

Trip home

However, a technical administrative hitch that the 5886 mile journey home was delayed, and they have had to spend a couple more days in the country, although they do hope to be back to defend their British Open title in Birmingham in September.

Not to be too disappointed though, the band has taken the time to further explore the city and its many world beating attractions...

        

