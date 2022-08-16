                 

*
banner

News

Free Brass Foundations workshop in Northumberland

There is a free Brass Foundations workshop to go along and enjoy in the North East this weekend.

Brass Foundations
  The free day is aimed at youngsters aged 7 — 16.

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

Ellington Colliery Band is to host a free youth workshop in Morpeth, Northumberland on Saturday 20th August.

Planned and delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations programme and run by Ellington's Brass Roots Band, it will be open to all youngsters aged 7 — 16 years of age, including those who currently play a brass instrument, or those who have never even touched one!

Following the success of last year's event, it will see the brass tutors focus on learning jazz, samba, improvisation, and more.

Great day

The day will run from 10.00am to 3.30pm, when there will be a short mini-concert to show off everything learned on the day.

Helen Minshall, Youth Brass Development Specialist for Brass Foundations told 4BR: "I can't wait for an exciting day of music making with a range of young musicians. You can leave your children in our capable hands, and did we mention, it's completely free!"

Come along

To come along for an exciting day of fun, sign up for a free place or email contact: ecband@gmail.com for any queries.

https://www.ecband.org.uk/brass-band-workshop

        

TAGS: Northumbrian Water Ellington Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Moore

Tune in to enjoy Moore brilliance tonight

August 16 • Trombone star Peter Moore will be featured in the George Walker Trombone Concerto at the Proms this evening with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Brass Foundations

Free Brass Foundations workshop in Northumberland

August 16 • There is a free Brass Foundations workshop to go along and enjoy in the North East this weekend.

Fodens

Foden's to preview Hyperlink ahead of National defence

August 16 • Foden's Band will preview the National Final test-piece at Regents Hall on the eve of the contest.

Cory

Cory enjoy unexpected Korean coda...

August 16 • Cory Band have taken the opportunity to enjoy a couple more unexpected days in South Korea...

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

St. Ronan's Silver Band

August 16 • We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.

Crofton Silver Band

August 16 • SECOND CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Second Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Crofton Silver Band

August 16 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top