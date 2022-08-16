Free Brass Foundations workshop in Northumberland

There is a free Brass Foundations workshop to go along and enjoy in the North East this weekend.

Ellington Colliery Band is to host a free youth workshop in Morpeth, Northumberland on Saturday 20th August.

Planned and delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations programme and run by Ellington's Brass Roots Band, it will be open to all youngsters aged 7 — 16 years of age, including those who currently play a brass instrument, or those who have never even touched one!

Following the success of last year's event, it will see the brass tutors focus on learning jazz, samba, improvisation, and more.

Great day

The day will run from 10.00am to 3.30pm, when there will be a short mini-concert to show off everything learned on the day.

Helen Minshall, Youth Brass Development Specialist for Brass Foundations told 4BR: "I can't wait for an exciting day of music making with a range of young musicians. You can leave your children in our capable hands, and did we mention, it's completely free!"

Come along

To come along for an exciting day of fun, sign up for a free place or email contact: ecband@gmail.com for any queries.

https://www.ecband.org.uk/brass-band-workshop