Göta gets Hood help for National assault

The Swedish national champion enlists the help of Jamie Hood for their title defence.

Gota
  Gota is looking to make it five titles in a row

Friday, 19 August 2022

        

Swedish National Champion, Göta Brass Band will prepare for the defence of their title later this year by working with Besson artist Jamie Hood.

He will work in close cooperation with professional conductor Michael Thomsen, leading some rehearsals as well as focussing on the section work with the band's cornet team.

Five in a row

The band is looking to return to the European Championships boosted by the incentive that it is being held in Malmo in 2023 and the desire to claim a fifth domestic National title in a row.

Band Chairperson Eli Hellsten told 4BR: "We are very happy Jamie is coming over to work with us. Getting someone to lead cornet sectionals while Michael handles low brass as well as working with the band when he cannot be there is something we believe will help us a great deal."

Looking forward

He added: "We're really looking forward to defending our title and everyone is determined to be able to represent Sweden when the European Championships come to Malmo in 2023.

That would make a possible fifth consecutive National title an extra special achievement."

        

