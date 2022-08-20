Red hot Moore wows Proms

Trombone star Peter Moore won over the audience and the critics on his recent Proms concerto debut.

Peter Moore's recent Proms Concerto debut has gained widespread critical acclaim.

His performance of the George Walker 'Trombone Concerto' with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko saw him "extruding hot lyricism"according to 'The Times' critic Geoff Brown.

He added that his playing of "Walker's gracefully tangled lines"was delivered with "subtleties of tone colour"with phrasings that "engaged the ear".

His encore of David Uber's "smoochy and lazy"'Blues Etude' was described as "tasty".

George Walker composed the work in 1957 and is regarded as one of the earliest of its kind for the modern trombone.

The three-movement work comprises a somewhat dissonant opening 'Allegro' followed by a monothematic central 'Grave' section and a short, jaunty 'Allegro' finale.

The Daily Telegraph said that the trombonist "married the elegance of a ballroom dancer with the lyrical tenderness of a violinist." 4BR

Advertisement

Total persuasiveness

Meanwhile, the influential 'Arts Desk' website described Walker's Concerto as "an ideal solo vehicle"for the player.

Their Sebastian Scotney described him as being "one of the very few with the charismatic presence and variety in their sound who can hold interest through long phrases as Moore always does and give us both calm lyricism and blazing pride of the instrument with total persuasiveness."

The Daily Telegraph said that the trombonist "married the elegance of a ballroom dancer with the lyrical tenderness of a violinist."

Enjoy

Peter Moore's performance can be enjoyed at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0019xnl