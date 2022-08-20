                 

*
banner

News

Red hot Moore wows Proms

Trombone star Peter Moore won over the audience and the critics on his recent Proms concerto debut.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore made his Proms debut this year as a concerto soloist

Saturday, 20 August 2022

        

Peter Moore's recent Proms Concerto debut has gained widespread critical acclaim.

His performance of the George Walker 'Trombone Concerto' with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko saw him "extruding hot lyricism"according to 'The Times' critic Geoff Brown.

He added that his playing of "Walker's gracefully tangled lines"was delivered with "subtleties of tone colour"with phrasings that "engaged the ear".

His encore of David Uber's "smoochy and lazy"'Blues Etude' was described as "tasty".

George Walker composed the work in 1957 and is regarded as one of the earliest of its kind for the modern trombone.

The three-movement work comprises a somewhat dissonant opening 'Allegro' followed by a monothematic central 'Grave' section and a short, jaunty 'Allegro' finale.

The Daily Telegraph said that the trombonist "married the elegance of a ballroom dancer with the lyrical tenderness of a violinist."4BR

Total persuasiveness

Meanwhile, the influential 'Arts Desk' website described Walker's Concerto as "an ideal solo vehicle"for the player.

Their Sebastian Scotney described him as being "one of the very few with the charismatic presence and variety in their sound who can hold interest through long phrases as Moore always does and give us both calm lyricism and blazing pride of the instrument with total persuasiveness."

The Daily Telegraph said that the trombonist "married the elegance of a ballroom dancer with the lyrical tenderness of a violinist."

Enjoy

Peter Moore's performance can be enjoyed at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0019xnl

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lindley

Lindley history recalled in print

August 20 • The history of one of the oldest Yorkshire brass bands has been recalled in a brand new book.

Murley

Death of William Lyons

August 20 • The death has been announced of the hugely respected president of Murley Silver Band.

Peter Moore

Red hot Moore wows Proms

August 20 • Trombone star Peter Moore won over the audience and the critics on his recent Proms concerto debut.

Jeju

Spanish euphonium success in Jeju

August 19 • José Manuel VÃ¡zquez Calatayud of Spain has joined a prestigious list of past euphonium winners of the Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival Brass Competition.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

August 18 • Tenor Horn required, position negotiable. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Chinnor Silver

August 18 • With the band entering an exciting period as we look to appoint a new MD we require Eb & Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION players to join us.Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Other players please apply as willing to move around for the right person.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

August 16 • We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top