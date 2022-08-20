                 

Death of William Lyons

Murley
Saturday, 20 August 2022

        

The brass banding movement in Northern Ireland is mourning the death of William Lyons, the President of Murley Silver Band, who died on Saturday 13th August.

A hugely popular figure, he was a member of Murley Silver Band for over 60 years as both an admired player and hugely respected and dedicated administrator.

He became principal cornet in the 1970s, enjoying his playing with his family as they progressed from junior banding competitions to the Championship Section. He also enjoyed a spell on soprano and mentored countless young players as they took their first steps into senior banding.

Excellent example

A spokesperson told 4BR: "William always provided an excellent example of dedication and commitment as well as being the unofficial librarian and the main 'brass mechanic' for the entire band! He was also exceptionally proud to have his son Stephen and daughter Jacqueline playing in the band with him."

William also took leading roles in ensuing the band's future, guiding through good and not so good times — from the building of a new rehearsal facility to the death of the band's esteemed conductor Harry Gault.

Proudest moment

The spokesperson added: "Perhaps his proudest moment came in 2007 when he was part of the band that won North of Ireland's Band Association Championship which led to representing Northern Ireland at the European Championships in Stavanger.

That first achievement was subsequently followed by qualification in 2009 (Ostend) and 2016 (Lille) where William took huge pride in the band's success."

He became Honorary Band President in 2012 and during the Covid-19 break he and his wife Geraldine were regular attendees on weekly zoom calls, where his humour kept up spirits and determination during one of the most challenging times in the band's history.

William has shown what may be described as the ultimate 'bandmanship' throughout 60 years as a player, leader and true friend of Murley Silver Band, which will be his lasting legacyMurley Silver Band

Honour

Band Secretary Mike Tarrant added: "Last year, William was seriously ill for a period of time, but showed his strength and determination of character as be battled his way back to good health

This year the band had the honour of performing with Black Dyke Band in Dewsbury Town Hall, a honour that filled William with great pride, especially as he and Geraldine were to have Wayne, their eldest grandson to join them on the trip."

He added: "William has shown what may be described as the ultimate 'bandmanship' throughout 60 years as a player, leader and true friend of Murley Silver Band, which will be his lasting legacy.

He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues throughout the banding movement."

        

