Black Dyke provides Cathedral setting for latest Wobplay release

The Yorkshire Champion has been recorded in concert mode at Manchester Cathedral for the latest addition to the wobplay broadcasting platform.

'Cathedral Brass' featuring Black Dyke Band in concert mode amid the wonderful acoustic and architecture of the 600 year old Manchester Cathedral, has been added to the www.Wobplay.com recording platform.

Under the direction of Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs and guest conductor and organist Prof Philip Wilby, it sees the Yorkshire Champion perform a programme of music that reflects the imposing surrounds — from Walton's majestic 'Crown Imperial' to Wagner's immense 'Procession to the Minster'.

Recorded in June this year, arrangements of the hymn tune 'Praise my Soul', 'Thine be the Glory' and John Rutter's 'For the Beauty of the Earth' are balanced by Elgar's iconic 'Nimrod' from his 'Enigma Variations' as well Nicholas Brodzsky's 'Ill Walk with God', made famous by the tenor Mario Lanza in the film 'The Student Prince'.

The featured soloists are principal cornet Richard Marshall on Gounod's 'Ave Maria' and the duet pairing of Stephanie Binns and Daniel Thomas with 'Benedictus' from 'The Armed Man' by Sir Karl Jenkins.

