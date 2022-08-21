Brass Band World magazine: August edition out now

The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — and once again it's packed with essential reading, news, views and opinions.

EDITOR'S VIEW

David Childs highlights the importance of Tredegar Band's acclaimed performances at the world's most prestigious music festival, celebrates Black Dyke's performance in front of 10,000 at Glastonbury Abbey and introduces some great features, including Cory's recent tour of South Korea.

INTERVIEW: NICOLA SHAW

Adams has been making musical instruments of quality since 1970 and its stable of artists continues to grow with the addition of flugel horn player, Nicola Shaw, interviewed by fellow flugel hornist, Helen Williams.

TRIBUTE TO A MAESTRO

The brass banding world was left reeling following the death of iconic conductor and educator, Bramwell Tovey.

With leading lights from across the brass band and orchestral spectrum, David Childs pays tribute to his friend and colleague.

VIEW FROM THE BOX

Roger Webster, Chris King, Sandy Smith and Paul Holland give their thoughts and guidance about what they will be looking for in the 'boxes' at the Section 1-4 Cheltenham Finals on 17th and 18th September.

BRASS BAND COVERAGE FROM THE WORLD MUSIC CONTEST

Thomas Dunne surveys the brass band contests held on 9th and 10th July in Roda Hall and Kerkrade Theatre as part of the three-week extravagant World Music Contest in Kerkrade, The Netherlands, live-streamed daily by BrassPasstv.

KNOW THE SCORE

Paul Hindmarsh introduces Edward Gregson's latest work for brass band, 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale', ahead of its long-awaited UK premiÃ¨re at the British Open on 10th September in Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

BBW NEWS

With the British Open making its long-awaited return, World of Brass reveals exciting live-streaming details.

Brass Bands England also announces its line-up of training and networking events for the autumn, and releases details of its Brass Band Conference 2022, taking place on 22 October in Sale, Manchester.

BUILDING BRASS FOUNDATIONS

Just over 18 months on from the launch of Brass Bands England's flagship education programme, 'Brass Foundations', Brass Bands England's Education and Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, reflects on launching such a significant initiative in the midst of a global pandemic.

CORY DELIGHTS NEW AUDIENCES IN SOUTH KOREA

Cory Band's flugel and BBW journalist, Helen Williams, brings part one of the South Wales outfit's hot and exciting tour of South Korea, which included an appearance at Jeju International Wind Festival.

DYKE'S 'KENSINGTON' DOUBLE

Fifty years ago, Black Dyke Mills Band followed its first 'Double' of the 1902 British Open and 'National' with a second in 1972 on 'A Kensington Concerto', the latter achieving legendary status — Tim Mutum recalls the detail.

PERFORM ON THE WORLD STAGE

Looking for an exciting music career underpinned by high-level training and continuing personal development for freeâ€¦ all while you are paid?

The Royal Marines Band Service could be for you. Simply ask Band Colour Sergeant Jamie Gunn — we did! Read about it in this edition.

OPPORTUNITIES WITH THE RAF

The musicians of the RAF Music Services were front and centre of the high-profile 'Platinum Jubilee' celebrations in June to pay homage to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's 70 glorious years on the throne, underpinning yet again the incredible career opportunities that exist for musicians within the Service — as Nicola Bland reports.

BBW CENTRE BAND: VICTORIA BRASS

The formation of Australia's Victoria Brass was the brainchild of three-times National Championship-winning conductor, Mark Ford, who had long been interested in the idea of bringing Victoria's elite brass players together.

During 2021 Dr. Matthew van Emmerik resurrected the band. BBW brings the detail about this exciting ensemble and its projects.

PRO-PRACTICE: PRESERVING THE PAST

Dr. Robert Childs highlights the importance of preserving the past, when fostering the future, following the opening of his former band, Cory's new and refurbished band room, which is packed with history.

CASTAWAY: GARY CURTIN

Find out which discs, book and luxury item, Foden's Band's principal euphonium, Adams Performance Artist, globetrotting soloist, teacher and clinician — Gary Curtin, would want with him on BBW's desert island.

STACCATO PROFILE

Peter Pollard is one of the most sought-after brass and woodwind instrument designers, builders and repairers worldwide. BBW learns more about the Lead Design Consultant for John Hornby Skewes — the man responsible for the 'exceptional' Odyssey range.

CHETHAM'S OPEN DAY

Read about one of the leading specialist music schools, Chetham's in Manchester, poised to hold an Open Day in October, when prospective students can experience the Chetham's academic and music experience, and its state-of-the-art facilities.

AND ANOTHER THING

BBW's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt â€” 'Nezzy' to his friends â€” warns of being 'Instagrabbed' during the summer months.

PLUS THE LATEST REVIEWS

New CDs from The New York Staff band and Tredegar, including a Q&A with producer, Paul Hindmarsh.

The latest from the wobplay audio and video streaming platform; new music from Hal Leonard Europe; Tredegar's two Proms, the UK's National Youth bands in concert, the International Brass Band Summer School; and Smith-Watkins Chromatic fanfare trumpets, as played by the United States Army 'Pershing's Own'

