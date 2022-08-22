                 

*
News

150th anniversary refurb for Stacksteads

The Stacksteads Band is ensuring that its next 150 years of music making is bright with extensive upgrading.

Stacksteads
  Work has been completed both on the inside and outside of the bandroom

Monday, 22 August 2022

        

Stacksteads Band has officially opened its newly refurbished bandroom as it enjoys its 150th anniversary celebrations this year.

It marks the completion of the first two phases of a project, made possible by dedicated fund-raising and locally sourced grants that includes extensive improvements to the building, including an impressive new frontage.

Opening

Guest and local dignitaries attended the opening of a facility that will hopefully enable the band to inspire future generations of players over the next 150 years, with the Mayor of Rossendale officially cutting the ribbon.

Speaking about the achievement, Joe Healey, Chairman of Stacksteads Band said: "We are absolutely delighted to open our newly refurbished bandroom in what is a milestone year for our band.

I want to extend my thanks to our MD, Fred Bowker and all band members for their patience and fortitude during the renovations and for their consistent dedication to the continued success of the band.

Our thanks also go to our many sponsors, donors, local businesses and all those who have provided funds, advice and support throughout the renovations to ensure our bandroom is future proofed for the next generation to enjoy."

Concert

The band has also updated its uniforms and have recently invested in new over jackets and ties sponsored by long-term supporters.

They will celebrate their 150th anniversary with a special concert at Bacup Royal Court Theatre on Saturday 10th December.

        

