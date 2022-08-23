                 

Wychavon attracts well timed fields of competitors

There is a fine entry list of competing bands for this year's Wychavon Festival of Brass — all with their eyes on the prizes and the timings.

Wychavon
  The event takes place in Evesham on Saturday 29th October

The Wychavon Festival of Brass Championship has released the draw and performance time details for all competing bands for its event on Saturday 29th October at the De Montfort School in Evesham.

There is a fine entry of competitors in the five sections, attracted by the generous prize funds, multiple awards and excellent facilities that are on offer throughout the day.

There are competitors from Scotland and Wales, as well as the Midlands, West of England, London & Southern Counties, North-West and Yorkshire contest regions.

British Open link

20 bands will take to the stage in the Championships Section to try and tickle the fancy of adjudicator Philip Harper with their entertainment programmes and lay claim to the £1000 first prize and Evesham Town Cup.

The contest's link to the British Open Championships will see the highest placed band not already qualified for the Spring Festival, gain an invitation to compete at the Senior Trophy in May.

Sections

The First Section sees a field of 14 bands hoping to lay claim to the £750 first prize and Roger Spragg Festival Cup, whilst 13 take to the stage in the Second Section with their eyes on securing the top prize of £500.

£400 and £300 top awards are on offer in the Third and Fourth Section which will run after each other and have attracted healthy fields of 13 and 7 competitors respectively.

Performance timing may vary throughout the day.

The contest's link to the British Open Championships will see the highest placed band not already qualified for the Spring Festival, gain an invitation to compete at the Senior Trophy in May4BR

Draws:


Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Phillips Harper
Start: 9.30am

1. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith) — 9.30am
2. Newstead Brass* (David Holling) — 10.00am
3. Wantage Band (Paul Holland) — 10.30am
4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Christopher Bond) — 11.00am
5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas) — 11.30am
6. Amersham Band (Paul Fisher) — Noon
7. Milton Keynes Brass* (Jonathan Mott) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Johnstone Band* (Mark Good) — 1.30pm
9. Tylorstown (Gary Davies) — 2.00pm
10. Langley* (Cliff Parker) — 2.30pm
11. Jackfield* (Ryan Richards) — 3.00pm
12. Kidlington Concert Brass* (Duncan Wilson) — 3.30pm
13. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates) — 4.00pm
14. Lydbrook* (TBC) — 4.30pm

Comfort Break

15. Tongwynlais Temperance (TBC) — 5.30pm
16. Ebbw Valley Brass* (Gareth Ritter) — 6.00pm
17. Filton Concert Brass (TBC) — 6.30pm
18. Hucknall & Linby MC Brass* (Jonathan Bates) — 7.00pm
19. Hitchin* (Andrew Kershaw) — 7.30pm
20. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — 8.00pm

* Eligible for Spring Festival qualification


First Section:

Adjudicator: Brian Rostron
Start: 10.30am

1. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 10.30am
2. City of Bristol (Craig Roberts) — 11.00am
3. Hebdon Bridge (Christopher Binns) — 11.30am
4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — Noon
5. Langley (Cliff Parker) — 12.30pm
6. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 1.00pm
7. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid) — 1.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Bedworth Brass (Keith Leonard) — 2.30pm
9. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas) — 3.00pm
10. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter) — 3.30pm
11. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse) — 4.00pm
12. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn) — 4.30pm
13. BTM (Jeff Hutchinson) — 5.00pm
14. SPAL Sovereign Brass (TBC) — 5.30pm


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes
Start: 10.00am

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — 10.00am
2. Saint Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts) — 10.30am
3. Stourport Brass (Oliver Wilson) — 11.00am
4. Avonbank (Colin Herbert) — 11.30am
5. Weston Brass (TBC) — Noon
6. Ratby Cooperative Mid (Gary Perrin) — 12.30pm
7. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 1.00pm

Comfort Break

8. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams) — 2.00pm
9. Downton Band (Paul Williams) — 2.30pm
10. Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett) — 3.00pm
11. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 3.30pm
12. Harborough Band (Brad Turnbill) — 4.00pm
13. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 4.30pm


Third Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt
Start: 9.30am

1. Stourport (Oliver Wilson) — 9.30am
2. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali) — 10.00am
3. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong) — 10.30am
4. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Gary Perrin) — 11.00am
5. Ynyshir (Carol Flannary-Davies) — 11.30am
6. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett) — Noon
7. Towcester Studio (Peter Wain) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton) — 1.30pm
9. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 2.00pm
10. Lyndley Town (Thomas Dunne) — 2.30pm
11. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham) — 3.00pm
12. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 3.30pm
13. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 4.00pm


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt
Following Third Section
Start: 5.30pm

1. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones) — 5.30pm
2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 6.00pm
3. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 6.30pm
4. Red Admiral Band (Stuart Barton) — 7.00pm
5. Blaenavon Town (Christian Jenkins) — 7.30pm
6. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp) — 8.00pm
7. Malvern Hills District Brass (Chris License) — 8.30pm

        

