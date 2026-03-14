                 

*
banner

News

Doodles Area boost

The expert mouthpiece replating servicer has enjoyed an Area boost — with more to come.

Doodles
  The company is run by David Houghton

Saturday, 14 March 2026

        

Doodles Mouthpiece Replating, the respected business that provides players in the brass band movement with a bespoke professional service, has been kept busy over the last weeks with demand driven by the series of Area Championships around the country.

More to come

And with events in Swansea, Torquay, Stevenage and Durham to come, owner David Houghton is looking forward to ensuring yet more players benefit from his expertise.

He told 4BR: "Our loyal customer base has been boosted hugely in the last few weeks thanks to the Area contests and people wanting to give themselves that little extra boost on mouthpiece confidence.

We have done work on everything from soprano to BBb bass and everything in between, and we have been delighted at the feedback we have had from satisfied customers."

Refresh

He added: "The success of the quality of our 'refresh' service has been a major part of that â€” an overhaul replating to bring a mouthpiece back to pristine condition and perfect to play on at the Area contests and beyond, so if people want to benefit like so many others have, all they have to do is get in touch."

Find out more:


To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com
or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Civic Hall

Result: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships Second Section

March 15 • Harborough Band claims the last Midlands title on offer for this year as they are joined in York by Leicestershire Co-op.

markham

Results: 2026 Welsh Regional Championships

March 14 • Cory reclaims the Welsh title as Parc & Dare, Markham & District, City of Cardiff (M2) and Gwaun Cae Gurwen claim section honours.

Pendennis

Results: 2026 West of England Regional Championships

March 14 • Flowers reclaim Area title with section wins for Lympstone, Lanner & District, St Pinnock and Pendennis Brass in Torquay

Shine

Ready to shine? NYBBGB offer audition skills workshops

March 14 • There are a trio of FREE audition skills workshops on offer from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to help young player's skills sets.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester.. . . Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player.. . . We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Linthwaite Band

March 14 • We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top