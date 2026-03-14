Doodles Area boost

The expert mouthpiece replating servicer has enjoyed an Area boost — with more to come.

Doodles Mouthpiece Replating, the respected business that provides players in the brass band movement with a bespoke professional service, has been kept busy over the last weeks with demand driven by the series of Area Championships around the country.

More to come

And with events in Swansea, Torquay, Stevenage and Durham to come, owner David Houghton is looking forward to ensuring yet more players benefit from his expertise.

He told 4BR: "Our loyal customer base has been boosted hugely in the last few weeks thanks to the Area contests and people wanting to give themselves that little extra boost on mouthpiece confidence.

We have done work on everything from soprano to BBb bass and everything in between, and we have been delighted at the feedback we have had from satisfied customers."

Refresh

He added: "The success of the quality of our 'refresh' service has been a major part of that â€” an overhaul replating to bring a mouthpiece back to pristine condition and perfect to play on at the Area contests and beyond, so if people want to benefit like so many others have, all they have to do is get in touch."

Find out more:



To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com

or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

