Thurlstone enjoy latest European tour

The Thurlstone Band from Yorkshire has just returned from their second concert tour to Europe.

After a visit to Belgium in 2018, this time they enjoyed a five-day trip to the Netherlands where they were based in Leiden and performed two well received outdoor concerts in the seaside town of Noordwijk an Zee and the scenic town of Delft. They also enjoyed a day sightseeing in Amsterdam.

Local businesses and charities in the Penistone area supported the tour with funds to cover the cost of a new set of band polo shirts, a full set of drum cases and even bottles of spring water to keep everyone hydrated.

Speaking about the hugely enjoyable tour, MD Graham Bates told 4BR: "Everyone who comes along to play with us comments on the togetherness and friendly atmosphere, and this came out in spades on this great trip."

He added: "It was all about musical fun — and the audiences loved our renditions of music from Elvis to Madness, Elton John to Abba. The feedback and responses were fantastic, and we certainly attracted great crowds."

Graham added that a special mention must go to Debbie Bates who organised things along with Rayburn Tours who once again ensured everything went like clockwork.

He added: "The organisation was done so professionally that all we had to do was to enjoy the music making. Our thanks got to them and to musicwearetc for supplying our cracking polo shirts.

Our recommends go to any band wishing to pay the area a visit and to those who helped us along the way."