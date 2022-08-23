                 

*
banner

News

Thurlstone enjoy latest European tour

The Thurlstone Band has just returned from a memorable concert tour to the Netherlands.

Thurlstone
  The band was well equipped and organised for its latest tour

Tuesday, 23 August 2022

        

The Thurlstone Band from Yorkshire has just returned from their second concert tour to Europe.

After a visit to Belgium in 2018, this time they enjoyed a five-day trip to the Netherlands where they were based in Leiden and performed two well received outdoor concerts in the seaside town of Noordwijk an Zee and the scenic town of Delft. They also enjoyed a day sightseeing in Amsterdam.

Help

Local businesses and charities in the Penistone area supported the tour with funds to cover the cost of a new set of band polo shirts, a full set of drum cases and even bottles of spring water to keep everyone hydrated.

Speaking about the hugely enjoyable tour, MD Graham Bates told 4BR: "Everyone who comes along to play with us comments on the togetherness and friendly atmosphere, and this came out in spades on this great trip."

He added: "It was all about musical fun — and the audiences loved our renditions of music from Elvis to Madness, Elton John to Abba. The feedback and responses were fantastic, and we certainly attracted great crowds."

Graham added that a special mention must go to Debbie Bates who organised things along with Rayburn Tours who once again ensured everything went like clockwork.

Thanks

He added: "The organisation was done so professionally that all we had to do was to enjoy the music making. Our thanks got to them and to musicwearetc for supplying our cracking polo shirts.

Our recommends go to any band wishing to pay the area a visit and to those who helped us along the way."

        

TAGS: Thurlstone Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Signing

Westacott signs for City of Cardiff

August 23 • Albert Hall contender welcomes signing of Claire Westacott ahead of a busy Autumn schedule of events and contests.

CIty of Birmingham Band

Brum's best wacky racers...

August 23 • A team of City of Birmingham Band players have put their racing skills to the ultimate test as they look towards Cheltenham...

Thurlstone

Thurlstone enjoy latest European tour

August 23 • The Thurlstone Band has just returned from a memorable concert tour to the Netherlands.

Wychavon

Wychavon attracts well timed fields of competitors

August 23 • There is a fine entry list of competing bands for this year's Wychavon Festival of Brass — all with their eyes on the prizes and the timings.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

August 23 • As a result of relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, from 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey.

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are currently looking for players to fill a 2nd Cornet, BBb Bass and Percussion vacancy ASAP. They rehearse at their own band hall in Wantage, OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek a percussionist - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top