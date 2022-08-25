Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st August

Sunday Bandstand: 21st August
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-august-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Blenheim Flourishes
James Curnow
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst
Freedom Brass Band Symphony No.1
Hubert Bath
Buy as you View Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Bill Gordon
Soloist: Robert Venables
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst
The Start of Something Big
Steve Allen arr. David Roberts
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts
Cornets a Go-Go
Derek Broadbent
Cornet feature: Sharon Pond, Chris Cannings, Rosemary Chatfield, Matthew Jacobs & Fred Smithers
Cranbrook Town Band
MD: Ian Lanceley
Fantaisie Originale
Ermanno Picchi / Simone Mantia arr. Michael Antrobus
Soloist: Tormod Flaten
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band (Norway)
MD: Reid Gilje — (2005)
Nabucco — Overture
Giuseppe Verdi arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
Serenity
Eric Ball
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: William Himes
Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
Michael Kamen — arr. Klaus van der Woude
Cranbrook Town Band
MD: Ian Lanceley
Emblem of the Army
Arthur Gullidge
Hendon Salvation Army Band
BM: Stephen Cobb
The Swallows Serenade
Gordon Mackenzie
Soloists: Jack Mackintosh and Harry Mortimer
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Fred Mortimer
Cherchebi
Goff Richards
Hebden Bridge Brass Band
MD: Ian Craddock
America the Beautiful
William Himes
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Derek Smith — (1974)
Y Bore Glas (Blue Morning) — Traditional
Arr. Leigh Baker
Soloist: Alan Morrison
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst
Northern Brass
Stephen Bulla
German Staff Band of the Salvation Army (Germany)
BM: Henry Schmidt
Vitae Aeternum
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Austrian Youth Band (Austria)
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Finale From Jazz Suite No.2
Shostakovich arr. Ian Jones
Melbourne Staff Band (Australia)
BM: Ken Waterworth
Poles Apart
Simon Kerwin
Soloists: Riki McDonnell (euphonium) & Alexandra Kerwin (soprano)
Kiwi All Star Brass (New Zealand)
MD: Howard Taylor
A Jewish Festival
Goff Richards
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst
Raise The Song
Simon Martin
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: Dr. Harold Burgmayer — (2016)
Enjoy the show...