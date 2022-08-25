                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st August

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

radio
  Plenty of great music to enjoy with Chris Helme

Thursday, 25 August 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 21st August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Blenheim Flourishes
James Curnow
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst

Freedom Brass Band Symphony No.1
Hubert Bath
Buy as you View Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Bill Gordon
Soloist: Robert Venables
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst

The Start of Something Big
Steve Allen arr. David Roberts
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts

Cornets a Go-Go
Derek Broadbent
Cornet feature: Sharon Pond, Chris Cannings, Rosemary Chatfield, Matthew Jacobs & Fred Smithers
Cranbrook Town Band
MD: Ian Lanceley

Fantaisie Originale
Ermanno Picchi / Simone Mantia arr. Michael Antrobus
Soloist: Tormod Flaten
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band (Norway)
MD: Reid Gilje — (2005)

Nabucco — Overture
Giuseppe Verdi arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Serenity
Eric Ball
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: William Himes

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
Michael Kamen — arr. Klaus van der Woude
Cranbrook Town Band
MD: Ian Lanceley

Emblem of the Army
Arthur Gullidge
Hendon Salvation Army Band
BM: Stephen Cobb

The Swallows Serenade
Gordon Mackenzie
Soloists: Jack Mackintosh and Harry Mortimer
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: Fred Mortimer

Cherchebi
Goff Richards
Hebden Bridge Brass Band
MD: Ian Craddock

America the Beautiful
William Himes
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Derek Smith — (1974)

Y Bore Glas (Blue Morning) — Traditional
Arr. Leigh Baker
Soloist: Alan Morrison
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst

Northern Brass
Stephen Bulla
German Staff Band of the Salvation Army (Germany)
BM: Henry Schmidt

Vitae Aeternum
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Austrian Youth Band (Austria)
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Finale From Jazz Suite No.2
Shostakovich arr. Ian Jones
Melbourne Staff Band (Australia)
BM: Ken Waterworth

Poles Apart
Simon Kerwin
Soloists: Riki McDonnell (euphonium) & Alexandra Kerwin (soprano)
Kiwi All Star Brass (New Zealand)
MD: Howard Taylor

A Jewish Festival
Goff Richards
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: David Hirst

Raise The Song
Simon Martin
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: Dr. Harold Burgmayer — (2016)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

