Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st August

Sunday Bandstand: 21st August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Blenheim Flourishes

James Curnow

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: David Hirst

Freedom Brass Band Symphony No.1

Hubert Bath

Buy as you View Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Bill Gordon

Soloist: Robert Venables

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: David Hirst

The Start of Something Big

Steve Allen arr. David Roberts

Rothwell Temperance Band

MD: David Roberts

Cornets a Go-Go

Derek Broadbent

Cornet feature: Sharon Pond, Chris Cannings, Rosemary Chatfield, Matthew Jacobs & Fred Smithers

Cranbrook Town Band

MD: Ian Lanceley

Fantaisie Originale

Ermanno Picchi / Simone Mantia arr. Michael Antrobus

Soloist: Tormod Flaten

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band (Norway)

MD: Reid Gilje — (2005)

Nabucco — Overture

Giuseppe Verdi arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Serenity

Eric Ball

Chicago Staff Band (USA)

BM: William Himes

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves

Michael Kamen — arr. Klaus van der Woude

Cranbrook Town Band

MD: Ian Lanceley

Emblem of the Army

Arthur Gullidge

Hendon Salvation Army Band

BM: Stephen Cobb

The Swallows Serenade

Gordon Mackenzie

Soloists: Jack Mackintosh and Harry Mortimer

Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: Fred Mortimer

Cherchebi

Goff Richards

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

MD: Ian Craddock

America the Beautiful

William Himes

New York Staff Band (USA)

BM: Derek Smith — (1974)

Y Bore Glas (Blue Morning) — Traditional

Arr. Leigh Baker

Soloist: Alan Morrison

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: David Hirst

Northern Brass

Stephen Bulla

German Staff Band of the Salvation Army (Germany)

BM: Henry Schmidt

Vitae Aeternum

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Austrian Youth Band (Austria)

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Finale From Jazz Suite No.2

Shostakovich arr. Ian Jones

Melbourne Staff Band (Australia)

BM: Ken Waterworth

Poles Apart

Simon Kerwin

Soloists: Riki McDonnell (euphonium) & Alexandra Kerwin (soprano)

Kiwi All Star Brass (New Zealand)

MD: Howard Taylor

A Jewish Festival

Goff Richards

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: David Hirst

Raise The Song

Simon Martin

Chicago Staff Band (USA)

BM: Dr. Harold Burgmayer — (2016)

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

