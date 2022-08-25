Adjudicators welcomes new additions to the box

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has welcomed Jack Capstaff and Stuart Gray to their ranks.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced a new full member and one new trainee to its ranks.

Well known conductor and composer Jack Capstaff has completed the appropriate training requirements and becomes a full member of the organisation. The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama graduate is the Musical Director of Derwent Brass and Hatfield & Askern Colliery Bands.

The Association also welcomes conductor and trombonist Stuart Gray who will join its trainee programme.

Speaking to 4BR, Head of AoBBA's Trainee Programme, Martin Heartfield said: "We are delighted that Jack Capstaff has completed his training with excellent reports from his mentors across a variety of different contest settings and we look forward to his contribution to the association."

Public Relations Officer, Christopher Bond, added: "We also welcome Stuart to undertake our respected training scheme. It continues to thrive with ten trainee adjudicators currently on the programme and ever-more contests agreeing to accommodate shadowing by trainee adjudicators."

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com