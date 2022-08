The musical partnership between the Oxford Cherwell Band and MD Terry Brotherhood has come to an end.

It has been announced that the musical partnership between Oxford Cherwell Brass and Musical Director Terry Brotherhood has come to an end.

During his period at the helm of the band he formed in Kidlington in 2013, he led them to victory at the Oxfordshire & District contest as well as to qualification for the Third Section National Final in 2017 and subsequent promotion to the Second Section.