Fulham welcomes new resident

Fulham Brass has announced that they are delighted to be able to work with composer Florence Anna Maunders as their Composer in Residence over the next two years.

The partnership was initially realised as part of Making Music UK's 'Adopt a Music Creator' and has already seen the award-winning composer create a brand-new work, evocatively entitled, 'Sewers Crisis' which the band premiered earlier this year.

Accolades

The RNCM graduate has gained numerous accolades for works performed across the world.

Florence's writing style has a defined stylistic style that emphasis the aim to "write music which excites and moves and audience"and which has embraced genres as diverse as Syrian folk music to "urban orchestral riot".

She's has written for and performed with brass ensembles before and music that really switches her on includes Stravinsky, bebop jazz, Messiaen and Tower of Power.

Exciting

Writing about the appointment on her Facebook page, Florence said: "I'm deeply, truly touched by the trust Fulham Brass Band have shown in me by appointing me as their new Composer in Residence.

I was paired with them for Making Music UK's #adoptamusiccreator last year, and they're keen to extend the partnership.

Therefore I'm going to be working with them, and their wonderful Music Director John Ward, to create three new pieces over the next two years. I can't express how exciting this is for me!"

Thrilled

In response, MD John Ward told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be linking up with Flori, who such an incredible talent.

We have already enjoyed working with her and we are delighted that she has agreed to create three new pieces for us — an extended major work, a solo item and a concert piece to add to our regular repertoire."