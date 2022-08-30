Radio: Sunday Bandstand 28th August

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-28-august-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Torch of Freedom
Eric Ball
Brass Band Limburg (Switzerland)
MD: Fred Dobbelstein
English Folk Songs Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse
Spring Elegiac (Melody No. 2 Op 34)
Edvard Grieg arr. Pat Ryan
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer
March of the Peers
Sullivan arr. William Relton
1000 Yorkshire Voices
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: William Relton
Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)
Ernst Sachse
Soloist: Jens Lindemann
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam
Brass Ablaze Concert March
Goff Richards
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
A Postcard from Mexico
Howard Snell
Desford Colliery Dowty Band
MD: Howard Snell
Variations on Rule Britannia
John Hartmann arr. Denzil Stephens
Soloist: Steven Mead
Rigid Containers Band
MD: Robert Watson
March Centaur
Derek Broadbent
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
Three Figures
Herbert Howells
Besses o'th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Die Csardasfurstin (The Gypsy Princess)
Act 1 Heia in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland (Here in the Mountains of my Homeland)
Emmerich Kalman arr: Ian Johnstone
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Mack and Mabel — Jerry Herman arr: Keith Wilkinson
The All-Star Girls of Brass
MD: Nicholas Childs
Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem
Liszt — arr. William Rimmer
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Polka Concertante: Pluie d'Etoiles
Emil Waldteufel arr. Eric Crees
Soloist: David Smith
Desford Colliery Band MD: Eric Crees
Sea Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse
Crusaders
Dean Goffin
Reg Vardy Band
MD: John Ward
Fanfare from Carmina Burana
Carl Orff arr. Pearson
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
Enjoy the show...