Radio: Sunday Bandstand 28th August

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

  More great music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-28-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Torch of Freedom
Eric Ball
Brass Band Limburg (Switzerland)
MD: Fred Dobbelstein

English Folk Songs Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse

Spring Elegiac (Melody No. 2 Op 34)
Edvard Grieg arr. Pat Ryan
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer

March of the Peers
Sullivan arr. William Relton
1000 Yorkshire Voices
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: William Relton

Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)
Ernst Sachse
Soloist: Jens Lindemann
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam

Brass Ablaze Concert March
Goff Richards
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

A Postcard from Mexico
Howard Snell
Desford Colliery Dowty Band
MD: Howard Snell

Variations on Rule Britannia
John Hartmann arr. Denzil Stephens
Soloist: Steven Mead
Rigid Containers Band
MD: Robert Watson

March Centaur
Derek Broadbent
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell

Three Figures
Herbert Howells
Besses o'th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Die Csardasfurstin (The Gypsy Princess)
Act 1 Heia in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland (Here in the Mountains of my Homeland)
Emmerich Kalman arr: Ian Johnstone
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Mack and Mabel — Jerry Herman arr: Keith Wilkinson
The All-Star Girls of Brass
MD: Nicholas Childs

Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem
Liszt — arr. William Rimmer
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Polka Concertante: Pluie d'Etoiles
Emil Waldteufel arr. Eric Crees
Soloist: David Smith
Desford Colliery Band MD: Eric Crees

Sea Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse

Crusaders
Dean Goffin
Reg Vardy Band
MD: John Ward

Fanfare from Carmina Burana
Carl Orff arr. Pearson
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

