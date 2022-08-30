Radio: Sunday Bandstand 28th August

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-28-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Torch of Freedom

Eric Ball

Brass Band Limburg (Switzerland)

MD: Fred Dobbelstein



English Folk Songs Suite

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse



Spring Elegiac (Melody No. 2 Op 34)

Edvard Grieg arr. Pat Ryan

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer



March of the Peers

Sullivan arr. William Relton

1000 Yorkshire Voices

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: William Relton



Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)

Ernst Sachse

Soloist: Jens Lindemann

Canadian Staff Band

BM: John Lam



Brass Ablaze Concert March

Goff Richards

Foden's Band

MD: Nicholas Childs



A Postcard from Mexico

Howard Snell

Desford Colliery Dowty Band

MD: Howard Snell



Variations on Rule Britannia

John Hartmann arr. Denzil Stephens

Soloist: Steven Mead

Rigid Containers Band

MD: Robert Watson



March Centaur

Derek Broadbent

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

Three Figures

Herbert Howells

Besses o'th' Barn Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Die Csardasfurstin (The Gypsy Princess)

Act 1 Heia in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland (Here in the Mountains of my Homeland)

Emmerich Kalman arr: Ian Johnstone

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Mack and Mabel — Jerry Herman arr: Keith Wilkinson

The All-Star Girls of Brass

MD: Nicholas Childs

Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem

Liszt — arr. William Rimmer

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Polka Concertante: Pluie d'Etoiles

Emil Waldteufel arr. Eric Crees

Soloist: David Smith

Desford Colliery Band MD: Eric Crees

Sea Songs

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse



Crusaders

Dean Goffin

Reg Vardy Band

MD: John Ward

Fanfare from Carmina Burana

Carl Orff arr. Pearson

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans



Enjoy the show...

