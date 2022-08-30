                 

GUS adds to the ranks

Savannah Bone becomes the new solo trombone player at the GUS Band.

GUS Band
  The GUS Band has welcomed their new signing

Following the recent announcement of the appointment of Dr David Thornton as Professional Conductor, the GUS Band has also moved to strengthen its playing ranks with Savannah Bone becoming its new solo trombone.

Savannah joins from Rushden Band, and is a former player at Youth Brass 2000 where she enjoyed the tuition and guidance of the inspirational trombonist and conductor Chris Jeans, and went on to gain a scholarship to the Leicester Grammar School.

She also became a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain before studying voice and trombone at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, gaining further tuition experience from Chris Houlding.

Thrilled

A GUS Band spokesperson told 4BR: "Savannah is no stranger to us, having regularly deputised whilst one of our trombone team took leave to complete their pharmacist studies; Savannah is an immense talent and we are thrilled that she is joining us on a permanent basis."

The band also took the opportunity to thank Matthew Brown for his tenure with them.

        

