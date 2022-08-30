Wantage help make a Dent at Euros

Members of the Wantage Band organisation have helped launch the European Transplant & Dialysis Games in Oxford.

Members of Wantage Silver and Wantage Concert Brass recently joined forces under conductor Neil Brownless to play at the opening ceremony of the 2022 European Transplant & Dialysis Games in Oxford.

It took place in the famous Sheldonian Theatre designed by Sir Christopher Wren, which is one of the landmark buildings of the university city.

25 countries

The games were conceived in 2000 to promote the huge benefits of organ donation and the life-saving impact of organ transplantation. This year is the first time the bi-annual event has come to the UK with more than 400 athletes from 25 countries taking part.

The Wantage bands opened the ceremony with a fanfare as the large ceremonial doors of the Sheldonian Theatre -usually reserved for Oxford University graduations since 1669 — were opened.

The band then provided musical accompaniment for the procession of athletes before closing the ceremony with a short concert.

Brilliant

Games Chairperson and renowned transplant surgeon, Dr Paul Harden commented: "I have received many comments about how much the participants enjoyed the opening ceremony, and particularly the brilliant Wantage Silver Band.

The rapturous applause was a true reflection of the excellent quality of their performance."

Extra Dent

The ceremony also included contributions from compÃ¨re Susie Dent (from the Countdown television programme), singer-songwriter Adam Isaac, who has previously appeared on The Voice, former RSC actress Emma Garden and organist Stuart Whatton.

(Photo credit: Richard Hall, ETDG 2022)