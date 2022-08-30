                 

*
banner

News

National runners and riders announced for Cheltenham

67 bands will travel to Cheltenham to compete for National titles in Sections 1-4.

Cheltenham
  67 bands will take to the stage at Cheltenham Racecourse

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

        

Kapitol Promotions has released the list of competing bands that will battle for National Championship titles at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of the 17th & 18th September.

67 qualifiers from the Scottish, Welsh and six English Area Championships will look to claim the Section 1,2, 3 and 4 titles in what promises to be an exciting weekend of competitive action.

A wide range of exhibitors will showcase their products and services in the Main Foyer and Istabraq bar areas, whilst World of Brass will be record each band performance.

Tickets:

Tickets are only available at the venue Box Office on the day (all-day: £14.00 adult, £10.00 student/concession, £5.00 child 11-16).

The Kapitol Event Media Team of Ali Woodman and Elisabeth Rogers will also be covering the event alongside representatives from the brass band media.

Schedule


Saturday 17th September: Sections 3 & 1
Sunday 18th September: Sections 4 & 2

Section 1:

Test piece: Trittico (James Curnow)
Adjudicators: Paul Holland; Ian Porthouse; Roger Webster
Start: Approx 3.30pm

Acceler8
Ashton-under-Lyne
Bo'ness & Carriden
Bodmin Town
Dalkeith & Monktonhall
East of England Co-op
Ebbw Valley
Gresley Colliery
Houghton
Hyde
Kirkbymoorside Town
Marsden Silver Prize
Pontardulais Town
Sandhurst Silver
Staffordshire
Stannington


Section 2:

Test piece: Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Brett Baker; Gary Davies; Chris King
Start: 3.00am

Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Beaumaris
Campbeltown
City of Norwich
Gosport Solent
Harborough
Helston Town
Meltham & Meltham Mills
Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW B
Poulton-le-Fylde
Stamford
Tewit Silver
Tilbury
Tullis Russell Mills
Tyldesley
Wantage Concert


Section 3:

Test piece: Sinfonietta (Joseph Horovitz)
Adjudicators: John Maines; Brian Rostron; Sandy Smith
Start: Approx 9.30am

Bradwell Silver
Chichester City
City of Birmingham
Crwbin
Cwmtawe
Dysart Colliery
Ellington Colliery
Formby
Jayess Newbiggin
Huddersfield & Ripponden
Kilmarnock Concert
Lofthouse 2000
Ocean
Olney
Ratby Co-operative Mid
Redruth Town
Skelmersdale Prize

Withdrawn: Arbroath


Section 4:

Test piece: New Beginnings (Fredrick Schjelderup)
Adjudicators: David Ashworth; Paul Holland; Roger Webster
Start: 9.30am

Amington
Barnsley Metropolitan
Bideford Town
Brass Sounds Inverclyde
Crosskeys Silver
Dobcross Silver
Flookburgh Silver
Hangleton
Hemel Hempstead
Morecambe
North Lakes
Oughtibridge
Rhyl Silver
Stranraer
Tewkesbury Town
Trentham

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolsover

2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws revised

August 30 • There have been some adjustments to the timings in the Second and First Sections for the Bolsover contest.

Blackboard

GCSE Music exam numbers at all time low

August 30 • The number of students taking music GCSE exams has declined to an all time low according to official figures.

Rushworth

Au revoir for Rushworth at Barnsley Brass

August 30 • The musical partnership between William Rushworth and Barnsley Brass has come to an end.

Cheltenham

National runners and riders announced for Cheltenham

August 30 • 67 bands will travel to Cheltenham to compete for National titles in Sections 1-4.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Harlow Brass Band - Copped Hall Open Day

Sunday 28 August • Copped Hall, Epping (Entrance off Crown Hill) CM16 5HR

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Llwydcoed Brass Band

August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Bedford Town Band

August 30 • Bedford Town Band. 1st section from 2023 currently have vacancies for:. 3 Cornets 1 Front Row, 2 Back Row,. 2 Bb Basses. We are a friendly band that rehearse in Bedford under our MD Craig Patterson.. With a good balance of Contests & Concerts.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

August 29 • SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top