National runners and riders announced for Cheltenham

Kapitol Promotions has released the list of competing bands that will battle for National Championship titles at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of the 17th & 18th September.
67 qualifiers from the Scottish, Welsh and six English Area Championships will look to claim the Section 1,2, 3 and 4 titles in what promises to be an exciting weekend of competitive action.
A wide range of exhibitors will showcase their products and services in the Main Foyer and Istabraq bar areas, whilst World of Brass will be record each band performance.
Tickets:
Tickets are only available at the venue Box Office on the day (all-day: £14.00 adult, £10.00 student/concession, £5.00 child 11-16).
The Kapitol Event Media Team of Ali Woodman and Elisabeth Rogers will also be covering the event alongside representatives from the brass band media.
Schedule
Saturday 17th September: Sections 3 & 1
Sunday 18th September: Sections 4 & 2
Section 1:
Test piece: Trittico (James Curnow)
Adjudicators: Paul Holland; Ian Porthouse; Roger Webster
Start: Approx 3.30pm
Acceler8
Ashton-under-Lyne
Bo'ness & Carriden
Bodmin Town
Dalkeith & Monktonhall
East of England Co-op
Ebbw Valley
Gresley Colliery
Houghton
Hyde
Kirkbymoorside Town
Marsden Silver Prize
Pontardulais Town
Sandhurst Silver
Staffordshire
Stannington
Section 2:
Test piece: Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Brett Baker; Gary Davies; Chris King
Start: 3.00am
Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Beaumaris
Campbeltown
City of Norwich
Gosport Solent
Harborough
Helston Town
Meltham & Meltham Mills
Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW B
Poulton-le-Fylde
Stamford
Tewit Silver
Tilbury
Tullis Russell Mills
Tyldesley
Wantage Concert
Section 3:
Test piece: Sinfonietta (Joseph Horovitz)
Adjudicators: John Maines; Brian Rostron; Sandy Smith
Start: Approx 9.30am
Bradwell Silver
Chichester City
City of Birmingham
Crwbin
Cwmtawe
Dysart Colliery
Ellington Colliery
Formby
Jayess Newbiggin
Huddersfield & Ripponden
Kilmarnock Concert
Lofthouse 2000
Ocean
Olney
Ratby Co-operative Mid
Redruth Town
Skelmersdale Prize
Withdrawn: Arbroath
Section 4:
Test piece: New Beginnings (Fredrick Schjelderup)
Adjudicators: David Ashworth; Paul Holland; Roger Webster
Start: 9.30am
Amington
Barnsley Metropolitan
Bideford Town
Brass Sounds Inverclyde
Crosskeys Silver
Dobcross Silver
Flookburgh Silver
Hangleton
Hemel Hempstead
Morecambe
North Lakes
Oughtibridge
Rhyl Silver
Stranraer
Tewkesbury Town
Trentham