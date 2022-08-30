National runners and riders announced for Cheltenham

67 bands will travel to Cheltenham to compete for National titles in Sections 1-4.

Kapitol Promotions has released the list of competing bands that will battle for National Championship titles at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of the 17th & 18th September.

67 qualifiers from the Scottish, Welsh and six English Area Championships will look to claim the Section 1,2, 3 and 4 titles in what promises to be an exciting weekend of competitive action.

A wide range of exhibitors will showcase their products and services in the Main Foyer and Istabraq bar areas, whilst World of Brass will be record each band performance.

Tickets:

Tickets are only available at the venue Box Office on the day (all-day: £14.00 adult, £10.00 student/concession, £5.00 child 11-16).

The Kapitol Event Media Team of Ali Woodman and Elisabeth Rogers will also be covering the event alongside representatives from the brass band media.

Schedule



Saturday 17th September: Sections 3 & 1

Sunday 18th September: Sections 4 & 2

Section 1:

Test piece: Trittico (James Curnow)

Adjudicators: Paul Holland; Ian Porthouse; Roger Webster

Start: Approx 3.30pm

Acceler8

Ashton-under-Lyne

Bo'ness & Carriden

Bodmin Town

Dalkeith & Monktonhall

East of England Co-op

Ebbw Valley

Gresley Colliery

Houghton

Hyde

Kirkbymoorside Town

Marsden Silver Prize

Pontardulais Town

Sandhurst Silver

Staffordshire

Stannington





Section 2:

Test piece: Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: Brett Baker; Gary Davies; Chris King

Start: 3.00am

Bearpark & Esh Colliery

Beaumaris

Campbeltown

City of Norwich

Gosport Solent

Harborough

Helston Town

Meltham & Meltham Mills

Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches)

Pemberton Old Wigan DW B

Poulton-le-Fylde

Stamford

Tewit Silver

Tilbury

Tullis Russell Mills

Tyldesley

Wantage Concert





Section 3:

Test piece: Sinfonietta (Joseph Horovitz)

Adjudicators: John Maines; Brian Rostron; Sandy Smith

Start: Approx 9.30am

Bradwell Silver

Chichester City

City of Birmingham

Crwbin

Cwmtawe

Dysart Colliery

Ellington Colliery

Formby

Jayess Newbiggin

Huddersfield & Ripponden

Kilmarnock Concert

Lofthouse 2000

Ocean

Olney

Ratby Co-operative Mid

Redruth Town

Skelmersdale Prize

Withdrawn: Arbroath





Section 4:

Test piece: New Beginnings (Fredrick Schjelderup)

Adjudicators: David Ashworth; Paul Holland; Roger Webster

Start: 9.30am

Amington

Barnsley Metropolitan

Bideford Town

Brass Sounds Inverclyde

Crosskeys Silver

Dobcross Silver

Flookburgh Silver

Hangleton

Hemel Hempstead

Morecambe

North Lakes

Oughtibridge

Rhyl Silver

Stranraer

Tewkesbury Town

Trentham