Black Dyke to showcase World Rejoicing Open preperation

The Queensbury band will host an open rehearsal at Morley Town Hall on Wednesday 7th September.

Black Dyke Band has announced details of it British Open 'open rehearsal' ahead of its challenge to bring the famous Gold Trophy back to Queensbury for the first time since 2014.

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, they will present their preparations on Edward Gregson's, 'The World Rejoicing: Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' for supporters and interested parties to enjoy, at Morley Town Hall at 8.00pm (prompt) on Wednesday 7th September.

Admission is free and doors open at 7.30pm.