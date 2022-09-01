Go Foundation Fishing in Sussex...

The inspirational Paul Fisher will be leading a free Brass Foundations Workshop in Sussex later this month — so make sure you sign up to get inspired!

LGB Brass will be hosting a free Brass Foundations workshop in Hassocks, Sussex on Saturday 24th September.

Delivered by conductor, educator and trombonist Paul Fisher in partnership with Brass Bands England's acclaimed programme, the day will run until 4.00pm when there will be a short mini concert to show off everything learned and enjoyed.

Open to all

The event is open to all ages and abilities, including those who currently play a brass instrument, have only just started their musical journey or have recently started again after a period away.

Workshops will also include different sessions for band leaders, junior players and a 'welcome all banders' session.

A training session for band leaders will start the day, where participants will share ideas, games, methods and suggestions on how to build and develop a youth group within their local community. A band of junior players will join this session later so that learning can be applied practically.

Welcome all

At the same time as the band leaders session, a 'welcome all banders' workshop, where musicians from any ensemble in the area — no matter what age or standard — can come together to play a wide variety of music in a masterclass setting.

This workshop day allows band leaders in the community to share ideas, build connections and inspire confidence in the groups they lead, as well as allowing players to discover new repertoire Paul Fisher

Exciting day

Speaking to 4BR, Paul who is a Youth Brass Development Specialist for Brass Foundations commented: "I can't wait for an exciting day of music making with a range of musicians.

And did we mention, it's completely free!"

Find our more and sign up

To come along for an exciting day of fun, sign up for a free place by emailing brasssparks@lgbbrass.co.uk

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news30082022-1548/free-brass-foundations-workshop-sussex