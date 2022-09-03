                 

*
banner

News

GBBA set to welcome bands at new venue

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association is looking forward to welcoming bands to a new venue for its 'Own Choice & March' contest in November.

Own Choice
  The contest takes place at a new host venue this year

Saturday, 03 September 2022

        

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association is looking forward to welcoming bands to its 'Own Choice & March' contest which is being hosted at a new venue this year.

It will be held on Sunday 27th November at Severn Vale School in Quedgeley, Gloucester (GL2 4PR) which has a warm up room and assembly area all contained under covered walkways to the main contest hall.

Just 10 mins off Junction 12 of the M5 motorway, it also has extensive car parking and coach parking facilities.

Borrowed players

GBBA had made generous provision under its borrowed players rules to help bands compete at the event. Sponsorship of the prizes has been generously supported by Wright & Round Publishers, whilst there will be a number o trade stands on show as well as a food outlet.

The adjudicator will be Paul Holland with compere Dave Hayward as presenter and master of ceremonies.

Training and Unregistered Bands are able to give a 15 minute programme including their march performance.

Class A: Registered Bands
Class B: Training and Unregistered Bands

Entry forms and details

Entry form and rules can be downloaded from: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests

Further details from: karinlythell@yahoo.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Floers

Barker has World stage on which to shine with Flowers

September 3 • Luke Barker takes on the principal cornet role with Flowers Band for their British Open challenge

World Rejoicing

Open bands announce World Rejoicing previews

September 3 • If you are looking to enjoy a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's test-piece ahead of Symphony Hall next weekend, then there are a few options available around the country...

Course

Summer Camp return in Germany

September 3 • Around 50 performers have just enjoyed the return of the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. brass band association Summer Camp.

Tredeagr

Valantin day for Tredegar at Open

September 3 • Tredegar announces player changes ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pride Brass

Sunday 4 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Vacancies »

Market Rasen Band

September 3 • Market Rasen Band a 2nd Section band in the Midlands Area, under the Direction our New MD Ian Knapton invites a Solo Cornet, Backrow Cornet, Horn, Baritone, Euphonium, Solo Trombone,Eflat Bass and BFlat Bass to join our Band.

Deepcar Brass Band

September 3 • Applications or expressions of interest are invited for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of our 4th section band. We are looking for someone able and interested in developing our band of mixed experience and ability. We rehearse monday and friday evening.

Deepcar Brass Band

September 3 • Expressions of interest invited for the positions of Flugel, 2nd (or 1st) trombone and back row cornet. Concerts and contests in the 4th section. All abilities and levels of experience encouraged to apply. We rehearse monday and friday evenings.

Pro Cards »

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top