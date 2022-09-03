GBBA set to welcome bands at new venue

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association is looking forward to welcoming bands to its 'Own Choice & March' contest which is being hosted at a new venue this year.
It will be held on Sunday 27th November at Severn Vale School in Quedgeley, Gloucester (GL2 4PR) which has a warm up room and assembly area all contained under covered walkways to the main contest hall.
Just 10 mins off Junction 12 of the M5 motorway, it also has extensive car parking and coach parking facilities.
Borrowed players
GBBA had made generous provision under its borrowed players rules to help bands compete at the event. Sponsorship of the prizes has been generously supported by Wright & Round Publishers, whilst there will be a number o trade stands on show as well as a food outlet.
The adjudicator will be Paul Holland with compere Dave Hayward as presenter and master of ceremonies.
Training and Unregistered Bands are able to give a 15 minute programme including their march performance.
Class A: Registered Bands
Class B: Training and Unregistered Bands
Entry forms and details
Entry form and rules can be downloaded from: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests
Further details from: karinlythell@yahoo.co.uk