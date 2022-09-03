Open bands announce World Rejoicing previews

If you are looking to enjoy a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's test-piece ahead of Symphony Hall next weekend, then there are a few options available around the country...

Several competing bands at this year's British Open Championship have announced details of their 'open' rehearsals ahead of the contest at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September.

Wednesday 7th September:

Black Dyke will host their preview at Morley Town Hall on Wednesday 7th September at 8.00pm under the baton of Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs.

On the same night, local rivals Brighouse & Rastrick will hold their 'World Rejoicing' preparations under Prof David King at Brighouse Central Methodist Church at 8.00pm.

Meanwhile, WFEL Fairey will also welcome listeners and fans to their rehearsal led by Arsene Duc, on the same evening at 7.45pm (prompt) at Glossop Band Club in Glossop (SK13 8LP).

Thursday 8th September:

Aldbourne led by Ivan Meylemans will open the doors for their Symphony Hall preview on Thursday 8th September at St Michael's Church Aldbourne at 8.00pm.

On the same night Carlton Main Frickley and Allan Withington will preview their preparations on Edward Gregson's work at the XP School, Middle Bank, Doncaster (DN4 5NG) at 7.45pm.