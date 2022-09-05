St David's Brass count cost of vandalism

A mindless act of vandalism has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the instruments and uniforms of St David's Brass.

St David's Brass from Scotland has been left to count the cost of an act of mindless vandalism that has caused over £5,000 worth of damage to instruments and uniforms.

The Second Section Midlothian band's rehearsal facilities were in the process of being refurbished with possessions carefully packed into boxes.

However, after being alerted by neighbours, members arrived to find that it had been broken into and vandalised with instruments thrown across the room and unforms dragged onto grass outside and damaged.

Shock and anger

Speaking to the local Edinburgh Live newspaper website, band secretary Alister Taylor said: "They've taken the uniforms and dragged them through mud in the grounds and broken musical instruments. I even found a tuba which was thrown into the bushes outside.

Some instruments were smashed off walls. I have never seen anything like it. We are overcome with shock and anger. We were about to spend money from fundraising transforming the space for the public but we are worried we can't do that now."

Some instruments were smashed off walls. I have never seen anything like it. We are overcome with shock and anger Alister Taylor

Advertisement

Raise money

He added: "They have caused over £5000 worth of damage and now we have to raise that money again."

Some good news has come from things however, with the band receiving numerous messages of support from around the banding world and from the local community after taking part in two events at the weekend.