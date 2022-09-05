                 

*
banner

News

St David's Brass count cost of vandalism

A mindless act of vandalism has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the instruments and uniforms of St David's Brass.

St David's Brass
  The cost of the damage is reported to be well over £5,000

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

St David's Brass from Scotland has been left to count the cost of an act of mindless vandalism that has caused over £5,000 worth of damage to instruments and uniforms.

The Second Section Midlothian band's rehearsal facilities were in the process of being refurbished with possessions carefully packed into boxes.

However, after being alerted by neighbours, members arrived to find that it had been broken into and vandalised with instruments thrown across the room and unforms dragged onto grass outside and damaged.

Shock and anger

Speaking to the local Edinburgh Live newspaper website, band secretary Alister Taylor said: "They've taken the uniforms and dragged them through mud in the grounds and broken musical instruments. I even found a tuba which was thrown into the bushes outside.

Some instruments were smashed off walls. I have never seen anything like it. We are overcome with shock and anger. We were about to spend money from fundraising transforming the space for the public but we are worried we can't do that now."

Some instruments were smashed off walls. I have never seen anything like it. We are overcome with shock and anger Alister Taylor

Raise money

He added: "They have caused over £5000 worth of damage and now we have to raise that money again."

Some good news has come from things however, with the band receiving numerous messages of support from around the banding world and from the local community after taking part in two events at the weekend.

        

TAGS: St. David's Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Philip Harper

Interview with Philip Harper

September 6 • We talk to the Cory Band MD, Philip Harper as he prepares his band to defend its title at Symphony Hall on the weekend.

Rooms4groups

Thinking of Blackpool...

September 5 • Rooms4groups has plenty of great Blackpool hotel deals in places for bands wishing to get to the British Open next year...

British Open

Only limited ticket numbers left for British Open

September 5 • There are only a very limited number of tickets available if you want to enjoy the British Open at Symphony Hall this weekend.

pROMS

LSO brass stars impress critics

September 5 • The brass section of the London Symphony Orchestra certainly impressed the critics with their performances of Birtwistle and Mahler at the Proms.

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome! .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Cornet: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Cornet and 2nd/3rd Cornet players. Others also welcome! .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top