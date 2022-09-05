LSO brass stars impress critics

The brass section of the London Symphony Orchestra certainly impressed the critics with their performances of Birtwistle and Mahler at the Proms.

The London Symphony Orchestra's recent Proms performance of Mahler's Second Symphony and Harrison Birtwistle's 'Donum Simoni MMXVIII' under Sir Simon Rattle certainly gained widespread acclaim — with the brass section in particular singled out for praise by classical music critics.

Brass band heritage

They certainly had a strong brass band heritage, with principal trumpet James Fountain joined by his brother Tom and former Black Dyke players Niall Keatley and David Geoghegan, Tom Nielsen from the ISB, Imogen Whitehead and Aaron Azunda Akugbo.

The trombones were led by Peter Moore with another ex-Dyke star Simon Cowen from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in support, with yet another Ex-Queensbury star Ben Thomson on tuba.

Spine tingling

Boyd Tonkin writing for the influential theartsdesk website noted that Rattle's Mahler was a 'long goodbye' that doesn't, "get grander, warmer or more passionate than this"- calling the brass "spine tingling"as well "as grainy, punching, snarling — full of cocksure confidence".

A little later in the performance he said they had a "stonking swagger"that had "a riveting star turn for the trumpets". He added that "James Fountain and the trumpets and Peter Moore and trombones all sounded splendid".

Starring role

Ben Thomson's contribution was not missed either, with his "pawky, mocking tuba"playing on the Birtwistle capturing the essence of what Rattle himself said was the "warm, gruff and funny at the same time"of the composer's personality.

Nick Boston writing for the website backtrack, singled him out in "the starring role"in 'Donum Simoni MMXVIII' — "opening and closing proceedings and providing the fixed point throughout with its dark, lumbering presence".

David Truslove in 'Opera Today' said, "this clangourous concoction variously parped, gurgled and resounded across its three-minute span culminating in a gently irreverent tuba solo."

Unbridled power

Summerising the Mahler he said: "â€¦what gripped this listener more was the sense of unbridled power built into the movement's central development where trumpets and timpani pummelled the air."

Richard Morrison in The Times said the Mahler had "the hammer blow brass"sound perfectly "apocalyptic", whilst Barry Millington in The Evening Standard said that the trumpet in the third movement "leered like gargoyles"in a performance that was one "not easily forgotten".