                 

*
banner

News

Thinking of Blackpool...

Rooms4groups has plenty of great Blackpool hotel deals in places for bands wishing to get to the British Open next year...

Rooms4groups
  Rooms4groups have some great deals on for Blackpool bound bands...

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

Rooms4groups is offering specially negotiated hotel deals for bands attending the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool next year.

That will also include two bands that fall through the relegation trap door at the British Open Championship this year — so it is something to keep in mindâ€¦

They have a great selection of hotels available, including one with that all-important rehearsal space, and have already received a number of bookings and enquiries, resulting in some hotels already selling out.

Deals

The Beechfield Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT
The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT

Hampton by Hilton Blackpool
£140 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£120 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

The Village Hotel, Blackpool
£160 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£145 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast
Rehearsal room available at £125 per day

Best Western Carlton Hotel, Blackpool
£130 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£95 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

Inn on the Prom, Lytham St Annes
£158 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£110 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

Contact:

Please contact Maria and the team at rooms4groups directly with your enquiry by emailing: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Philip Harper

Interview with Philip Harper

September 6 • We talk to the Cory Band MD, Philip Harper as he prepares his band to defend its title at Symphony Hall on the weekend.

Rooms4groups

Thinking of Blackpool...

September 5 • Rooms4groups has plenty of great Blackpool hotel deals in places for bands wishing to get to the British Open next year...

British Open

Only limited ticket numbers left for British Open

September 5 • There are only a very limited number of tickets available if you want to enjoy the British Open at Symphony Hall this weekend.

pROMS

LSO brass stars impress critics

September 5 • The brass section of the London Symphony Orchestra certainly impressed the critics with their performances of Birtwistle and Mahler at the Proms.

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome! .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Cornet: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Cornet and 2nd/3rd Cornet players. Others also welcome! .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top