Thinking of Blackpool...

Rooms4groups has plenty of great Blackpool hotel deals in places for bands wishing to get to the British Open next year...

Rooms4groups is offering specially negotiated hotel deals for bands attending the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool next year.

That will also include two bands that fall through the relegation trap door at the British Open Championship this year — so it is something to keep in mindâ€¦

They have a great selection of hotels available, including one with that all-important rehearsal space, and have already received a number of bookings and enquiries, resulting in some hotels already selling out.

Deals

The Beechfield Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT

The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT

Hampton by Hilton Blackpool

£140 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£120 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast



The Village Hotel, Blackpool

£160 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£145 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

Rehearsal room available at £125 per day



Best Western Carlton Hotel, Blackpool

£130 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£95 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast



Inn on the Prom, Lytham St Annes

£158 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£110 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast

Contact:

Please contact Maria and the team at rooms4groups directly with your enquiry by emailing: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk