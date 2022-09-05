Thinking of Blackpool...

Rooms4groups is offering specially negotiated hotel deals for bands attending the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool next year.
That will also include two bands that fall through the relegation trap door at the British Open Championship this year — so it is something to keep in mindâ€¦
They have a great selection of hotels available, including one with that all-important rehearsal space, and have already received a number of bookings and enquiries, resulting in some hotels already selling out.
Deals
The Beechfield Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT
The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool — SOLD OUT
Hampton by Hilton Blackpool
£140 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£120 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast
The Village Hotel, Blackpool
£160 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£145 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast
Rehearsal room available at £125 per day
Best Western Carlton Hotel, Blackpool
£130 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£95 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast
Inn on the Prom, Lytham St Annes
£158 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast
£110 per room per night in SINGLE including breakfast
Contact:
Please contact Maria and the team at rooms4groups directly with your enquiry by emailing: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk