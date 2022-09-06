Interview with Philip Harper

We talk to the Cory Band MD, Philip Harper as he prepares his band to defend its title at Symphony Hall on the weekend.

With the British Open Championship returning after a two year break to Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday, we catch up with some of the conductors who will be hoping to lead their bands to victory and in the process claim a Mortimer Maestro statuette for themselves to go with that iconic gold trophy.

No better place to start then than with Philip Harper, who already has three to his name — and will be looking to add a fourth with defending champion Cory.

