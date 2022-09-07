Carlton Main adds to stage experience ahead of British Open

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has once again taken to the theatrical stage to enhance its artistic reputation.

Following the success of being part of the critically acclaimed theatre productions 'Coal' and 'Wasteland' in recent years, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band recently returned to the stage for the highly successful run of 'The Doncastrian Chalk Circle'.

The National Theatre musical adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's famous 'The Caucasian Chalk Circle', was given a south Yorkshire focus for its run at CAST Theatre in Doncaster, with the four sell-out performances each receiving standing ovations and widespread critical praise.

Over 150 cast and crew were involved, including actor and Celebrity Masterchef winner John Partridge, National Theatre professional actors and a diverse cast of over 100 local people, aged 4 to 84, in different roles.

Integral part

It was directed by the National Theatre's James Blakey with music by composer Ruth Chan, orchestrated by Jen Green under the direction of MD Josh Sood.

The band played an integral part with their playing as well as acting skills — including bringing to life the recreation of a 1990s 'Dance Banger' style finale.

Wonderful

Talking about the experience, Band Manager, Robert Browne told 4BR: "It was wonderful to once again take part in a professional theatre production. We are old hands at it now!

It was also a brilliant way to be part of an innovative 'Public Arts' project that had huge benefit for the local community in so many ways."

He added: "The National Theatre's commitment to create inclusive projects for a broad range of people from the local community with a range of social, emotional and physical needs, through this scheme created something truly humbling."

Epic

Director James Blakey added: "The Doncastrian Chalk Circle is an epic community musical that celebrates the culture, both now and historically, that thrives in the city and surrounding borough.

In Carlton Main we have found a group that epitomise that principle; elite players steeped in the cultural practice of their community. We couldn't be more grateful and thrilled to be working with them."

Fan

One long standing fan of the band is the award winning choreographer of the production and Carlton Main's Honorary Vice-President, Gary Clarke.

He said: "It was great to connect again with Carlton Main on this epic National Theatre and CAST production following the success of our 'Coal' and Wasteland' connections.

As a proud Vice President I'm always looking for new and exciting opportunities to showcase the band and raise its profile further, and this project is a prime example of how brass music can be integrated into high quality theatre."

He added: "They were amazing in a shining example of the community spirit so deeply embedded in colliery brass bands and their players."

(Photo Credit: Robling Photography)