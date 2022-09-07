                 

Open previews around the country

Black Dyke, Brighouse, WFEL Fairey, Aldbourne, Carlton Main, Cory, Foden's, Grimethorpe, the cooperation band and Tredegar will all preview their British open preparations ahead of Symphony Hall

British Open
  A host of contenders are holding open rehearsals over the next two days

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

        

More British Open Championship contenders will be previewing their 'The World Rejoicing' preparations over the next couple of days — so make sure you don't miss out on a chance to hear Edward Gregson's work before the big day at Symphony Hall.

If you are going, please be prompt!

Enjoy on-line

Remember though — you can enjoy all the action if you can't get to Symphony Hall in person for the British Open itself on the weekend by subscribing to the wobplay.com media platform.

Go to: www.wobplay.com

Wednesday 7th September:

Black Dyke
Morley Town Hall, Morley (LS27 9DY)
Time: 8.00pm

Brighouse & Rastrick
Brighouse Central Methodist Church, Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)
Time: 8.00pm

WFEL Fairey Band
Glossop Band Club
Derby Street, Glossop (SK13 8LP)
Time: 7.45pm

Thursday 8th September:

Aldbourne
St Michael's Church, Aldbourne
Time: 8.00pm

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
XP School, Middle Bank, Doncaster (DN4 5NG)
Time: 7.45pm

Cory Band
Ferndale Community School
Maerdy (CF43 4AR)
Time: 7.30pm

Foden's
Sandbach School, Crewe Road
Sandbach (CW11 3NS)
Time: 7.30pm

Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Great Houghton Welfare Hall
Rotherham Road, Barnsley (S72 0EG)
Time: 7.15pm

the cooperation band
Clydebank Salvation Army
28, Sylvania Way South. Glasgow (G81 1 EA)
Time: 7.30pm

Tredegar
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Time: 7.45pm

        





    

