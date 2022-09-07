Open previews around the country

More British Open Championship contenders will be previewing their 'The World Rejoicing' preparations over the next couple of days — so make sure you don't miss out on a chance to hear Edward Gregson's work before the big day at Symphony Hall.
If you are going, please be prompt!
Enjoy on-line
Remember though — you can enjoy all the action if you can't get to Symphony Hall in person for the British Open itself on the weekend by subscribing to the wobplay.com media platform.
Go to: www.wobplay.com
Wednesday 7th September:
Black Dyke
Morley Town Hall, Morley (LS27 9DY)
Time: 8.00pm
Brighouse & Rastrick
Brighouse Central Methodist Church, Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)
Time: 8.00pm
WFEL Fairey Band
Glossop Band Club
Derby Street, Glossop (SK13 8LP)
Time: 7.45pm
Thursday 8th September:
Aldbourne
St Michael's Church, Aldbourne
Time: 8.00pm
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
XP School, Middle Bank, Doncaster (DN4 5NG)
Time: 7.45pm
Cory Band
Ferndale Community School
Maerdy (CF43 4AR)
Time: 7.30pm
Foden's
Sandbach School, Crewe Road
Sandbach (CW11 3NS)
Time: 7.30pm
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Great Houghton Welfare Hall
Rotherham Road, Barnsley (S72 0EG)
Time: 7.15pm
the cooperation band
Clydebank Salvation Army
28, Sylvania Way South. Glasgow (G81 1 EA)
Time: 7.30pm
Tredegar
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Time: 7.45pm