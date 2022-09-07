Open previews around the country

Black Dyke, Brighouse, WFEL Fairey, Aldbourne, Carlton Main, Cory, Foden's, Grimethorpe, the cooperation band and Tredegar will all preview their British open preparations ahead of Symphony Hall

More British Open Championship contenders will be previewing their 'The World Rejoicing' preparations over the next couple of days — so make sure you don't miss out on a chance to hear Edward Gregson's work before the big day at Symphony Hall.

Remember though — you can enjoy all the action if you can't get to Symphony Hall in person for the British Open itself on the weekend by subscribing to the wobplay.com media platform.

Wednesday 7th September:

Black Dyke

Morley Town Hall, Morley (LS27 9DY)

Time: 8.00pm

Brighouse & Rastrick

Brighouse Central Methodist Church, Brighouse (HD6 1AQ)

Time: 8.00pm

WFEL Fairey Band

Glossop Band Club

Derby Street, Glossop (SK13 8LP)

Time: 7.45pm

Thursday 8th September:

Aldbourne

St Michael's Church, Aldbourne

Time: 8.00pm

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

XP School, Middle Bank, Doncaster (DN4 5NG)

Time: 7.45pm

Cory Band

Ferndale Community School

Maerdy (CF43 4AR)

Time: 7.30pm

Foden's

Sandbach School, Crewe Road

Sandbach (CW11 3NS)

Time: 7.30pm

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Great Houghton Welfare Hall

Rotherham Road, Barnsley (S72 0EG)

Time: 7.15pm

the cooperation band

Clydebank Salvation Army

28, Sylvania Way South. Glasgow (G81 1 EA)

Time: 7.30pm

Tredegar

Alwyn Powell Bandhall

Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)

Time: 7.45pm