Interview with David Roberts

We talk to David Roberts, MD of Grand Shield winners Rothwell Temperance Band ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall this weekend.

David Roberts
  David Roberts will lead Rothwell Temperance at the British Open on the weekend

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the British Open Championship returning after a two year break to Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday, we have managed to catch up with some of the conductors who will be hoping to lead their bands to victory and in the process claim a Mortimer Maestro statuette for themselves to go with the iconic gold trophy

One of those is David Roberts, MD of Rothwell Temperance Band who return to the contest after claiming the Grand Shield title in Blackpool in May.

That was the third time that he has led the band to success there since 2009, and comes in a year that has already proved to be success on the contest stage and which he hopes will continue on the weekend.

