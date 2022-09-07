                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse cheer to support Le Fil title bid

Drag Queen Le Fil has been inspired by the music and the fashion of the iconic Brighouse & Rastrick Whit Friday uniform to make a mark in their national title bid...

Le Fil
  The popular television series gains a huge audience

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

        

Brighouse & Rastrick Band will be cheering on one of their most flamboyant supporters in their bid to claim a national title this year.

Le Fil (back row left), who describes himself as an 'Androgenous Asian Sensation' is a competitor on the popular reality television show 'Ru Paul Drag Race UK' on BBC 3 — and in his 'Meet the Queens' introduction said that he was an "all-singing, all-dancing, all-sewing Chinese pop star from Brighouse — made in the North."

Whit Friday inspiration

Describing the incredible costume he was wearing, that looked like a Jean Paul Gaultier fantasy version of the band's famous Whit Friday uniform with added golden cymbal wing shoulder pads the size of the sails on the Cutty Sark, the 36 year old revealed that; "This hometown look is inspired by the Brighouse & Rastrick brass band.

I love music, I love the sound they make, and I've elevated it into my femme drag version — toot! toot!

Le Fil is the thread that joins art, fashion music and sculpture, breaking genres, breaking gender, living something new and fresh."

Proud to support

The band posted on their Facebook page: "The band is so proud to be sited as an inspiration to the incredible Le Fil on the new season of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK!

Go and do Yorkshire proud! Show your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to the world! We will be cheering you on."

Go and do Yorkshire proud! Show your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to the world! We will be cheering you onBrighouse & Rastrick Band

Competitors

The fourth season of the programme in the UK sees Le Fil up against sassy, talented queens of drag who will be lip-syncing, taking part in acting challenges and performing to their heart's content in amazing costumes.

Le Fil is up against fellow competitors Danny Beard, Baby, Jonbers Blonde, Cheddar Gorgeous, Just May, Starlet, Black Peppa, Dakota Schiffer, Sminty Drop, Pixie Polite and Coppa Top Queen.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Le Fil

Brighouse cheer to support Le Fil title bid

September 7 • Drag Queen Le Fil has been inspired by the music and the fashion of the iconic Brighouse & Rastrick Whit Friday uniform to make a mark in their national title bid...

David Roberts

Interview with David Roberts

September 7 • We talk to David Roberts, MD of Grand Shield winners Rothwell Temperance Band ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall this weekend.

Gregson

Gregson prepares for 'In Tune' feature

September 7 • Edward Gregson will be a guest on Radio 3's flagship arts programme, 'In Tune' on Thursday evening.

Yarm

Doc Martin's extra weekend prescription

September 7 • You can enjoy a little extra brass band performance pill of entertainment at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday.

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top