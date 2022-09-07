Brighouse cheer to support Le Fil title bid

Drag Queen Le Fil has been inspired by the music and the fashion of the iconic Brighouse & Rastrick Whit Friday uniform to make a mark in their national title bid...

Brighouse & Rastrick Band will be cheering on one of their most flamboyant supporters in their bid to claim a national title this year.

Le Fil (back row left), who describes himself as an 'Androgenous Asian Sensation' is a competitor on the popular reality television show 'Ru Paul Drag Race UK' on BBC 3 — and in his 'Meet the Queens' introduction said that he was an "all-singing, all-dancing, all-sewing Chinese pop star from Brighouse — made in the North."

Whit Friday inspiration

Describing the incredible costume he was wearing, that looked like a Jean Paul Gaultier fantasy version of the band's famous Whit Friday uniform with added golden cymbal wing shoulder pads the size of the sails on the Cutty Sark, the 36 year old revealed that; "This hometown look is inspired by the Brighouse & Rastrick brass band.

I love music, I love the sound they make, and I've elevated it into my femme drag version — toot! toot!

Le Fil is the thread that joins art, fashion music and sculpture, breaking genres, breaking gender, living something new and fresh."

Proud to support

The band posted on their Facebook page: "The band is so proud to be sited as an inspiration to the incredible Le Fil on the new season of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK!

Go and do Yorkshire proud! Show your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to the world! We will be cheering you on."

Go and do Yorkshire proud! Show your Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to the world! We will be cheering you on Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Advertisement

Competitors

The fourth season of the programme in the UK sees Le Fil up against sassy, talented queens of drag who will be lip-syncing, taking part in acting challenges and performing to their heart's content in amazing costumes.

Le Fil is up against fellow competitors Danny Beard, Baby, Jonbers Blonde, Cheddar Gorgeous, Just May, Starlet, Black Peppa, Dakota Schiffer, Sminty Drop, Pixie Polite and Coppa Top Queen.