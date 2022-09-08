European assistance to be offered by Brass Bands England

Packages of support are to be offered to member bands that will represent England at the European Championships.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced a package of support for member organisations invited to take part in future European Brass Band Championships.

It will enable qualifying bands to gain free access to BBE's Project Management service, which includes support on fundraising, logistics and public relations.

Package of support

BBE's Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to announce this package of support for member bands representing England, including those taking part in the European Youth Brass Band Championship event.

BBE will provide each organisation with assistance with formulating funding bids from our Fundraising Manager, Pamela Johnson, logistical support from Project Officer Jess Wilson, and the services of our Marketing Department, led by Digital Marketing Manager Clair Donnelly."

He added: "Attending the European Championships is a complex, demanding and expensive undertaking, so we are keen to offer whatever assistance we can give to make our representatives' experiences more fulfilling.

This will also help in some way to relieve the burden of finance and organisation for bands' management teams, as well as maximising the positive publicity that can be generated from representing their country in an international event."

Attending the European Championships is a complex, demanding and expensive undertaking, so we are keen to offer whatever assistance we can give to make our representatives' experiences more fulfilling BBE

Advertisement

Invitation

4BR was informed that the 2024 English Championship Section representative will qualify for invitation from this weekend's British Open in Birmingham, with free access to the service also available to those attending the 2023 event in Malmo, Sweden.

Eligible bands will be contacted individually with the full details of the package. Further details of BBE's Project Management service, available to all member organisations, can be found on the BBE website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/fundraising-service#project-management