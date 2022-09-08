Dobcross to reveal Cheltenham form

Dobcross Silver Band will showcase their preparations ahead of their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

It is not only bands that are appearing at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall this weekend that are hosting open rehearsals ahead of their title assaults.

With the Cheltenham National Finals on the horizon for the weekend of the 17th/18th September, a number of bands are giving their supporters a chance to hear how their preparations are getting on.

One of those is Dobcross Silver who will be hosting their event where they will perform the Fourth Section set-work 'New Beginnings' under MD Jason M Smith, and with the assistance of Prof Garry Cutt, at Dobcross Band Club on Thursday 15th September at 8.00pm.



