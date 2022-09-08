British Open to go ahead

The 168th British Open Championship will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday as a mark of affection and celebration of the life and dedicated service to the nation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The following press release has been issued by Martin and Karyn Mortimer, organisers of the British Open Brass Band Championship.

Official statement:

"Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September, we have undertaken extensive discussions with the B:Music Venue management at Symphony Hall in respect to the hosting of the 2022 British Open Championship on Saturday 10th September.

We have also considered the test piece for the contest by Edward Gregson which through its hymn elements and content provides a message of thanks to a unique and much loved Monarch.

A collective decision has been made that the 168th British Open Championship will go as planned in a manner that pays respect to Her Majesty The Queen who honoured the event with her gracious patronage for many years .

Our thoughts are very much with the Royal Family at this time and we hope that in hosting the contest it will be an appropriate response from the brass band movement of affection and celebration of her life and dedicated service to the nation and the communities within it.

The presentation during the day will also provide the opportunity for the audience to reflect in their own way amongst friends at Symphony Hall."