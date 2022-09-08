                 

*
banner

News

British Open to go ahead

The 168th British Open Championship will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday as a mark of affection and celebration of the life and dedicated service to the nation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

British Open
  The British Open will take place on Saturday 10th September

Thursday, 08 September 2022

        

The following press release has been issued by Martin and Karyn Mortimer, organisers of the British Open Brass Band Championship.

Official statement:

"Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September, we have undertaken extensive discussions with the B:Music Venue management at Symphony Hall in respect to the hosting of the 2022 British Open Championship on Saturday 10th September.

We have also considered the test piece for the contest by Edward Gregson which through its hymn elements and content provides a message of thanks to a unique and much loved Monarch.

A collective decision has been made that the 168th British Open Championship will go as planned in a manner that pays respect to Her Majesty The Queen who honoured the event with her gracious patronage for many years .

Our thoughts are very much with the Royal Family at this time and we hope that in hosting the contest it will be an appropriate response from the brass band movement of affection and celebration of her life and dedicated service to the nation and the communities within it.

The presentation during the day will also provide the opportunity for the audience to reflect in their own way amongst friends at Symphony Hall."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open to go ahead

September 8 • The 168th British Open Championship will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday as a mark of affection and celebration of the life and dedicated service to the nation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

BritishOpen

Get the best British Open seat in the house

September 8 • If you can't make it to Symphony Hall on Saturday you can still enjoy all 18 bands live in the comfort of your own home.

National Youth

Adjudication opportunities at National Youth Championships

September 8 • If you are interested in judging at the National Youth Championships of Great Britain, then Brass Bands England would like to hear from you.

Dobcross

Dobcross to reveal Cheltenham form

September 8 • Dobcross Silver Band will showcase their preparations ahead of their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Lindley Band

Sunday 11 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

September 8 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top