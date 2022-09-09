Pride and sadness for Poulton at Cheltenham

MD Alex Webb will make his last contest appearance with Poulton le Fylde Band at the forthcoming National Finals at Cheltenham

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will head the Cheltenham Second Section National Finals next weekend with a mixture of pride and sadness, as it will be the last contest outing under the baton of MD, Alex Webb.

Inspired

The appearance will be their first at the National Finals since 2007 when they were in the First Section, with qualification this year marking a fine return to contesting form that Alex has inspired during his four year tenure.

Fantastic appointment

Band Secretary Neil Jones told 4BR: "Alex has been a fantastic appointment and used his knowledge and experience to inspire the band.

His drive and enthusiasm supported us throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, especially through his inventive 'Virtual Bandroom' that he developed. This time has galvanised our team spirit and although we will be sorry to lose him we wish him well on his new challenges."