                 

*
banner

News

Pride and sadness for Poulton at Cheltenham

MD Alex Webb will make his last contest appearance with Poulton le Fylde Band at the forthcoming National Finals at Cheltenham

Poulton
  The band has enjoyed a rejuvenation under Alex Webb's baton

Friday, 09 September 2022

        

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will head the Cheltenham Second Section National Finals next weekend with a mixture of pride and sadness, as it will be the last contest outing under the baton of MD, Alex Webb.

Inspired

The appearance will be their first at the National Finals since 2007 when they were in the First Section, with qualification this year marking a fine return to contesting form that Alex has inspired during his four year tenure.

Fantastic appointment

Band Secretary Neil Jones told 4BR: "Alex has been a fantastic appointment and used his knowledge and experience to inspire the band.

His drive and enthusiasm supported us throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, especially through his inventive 'Virtual Bandroom' that he developed. This time has galvanised our team spirit and although we will be sorry to lose him we wish him well on his new challenges."

        

TAGS: Poulton-le-Fylde

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

Bands ready for British Open return

September 9 • 18 competitors will line-up at Symphony Hall to battle for the 168th British Open title.

Hammonds

Hammonds take new look to celebrate past and future

September 9 • Hammonds Band will look to add further triumphs as they head to Symphony Hall with a new logo to its name.

sTAFFORSHIRE

Midlands trio gain Childs play insight

September 9 • The Staffordshire, City of Birmingham and Amington Bands enjoy the performance spotlight of Dr Robert Childs ahead of their Cheltenham National Finals appearances.

Brett Baker

The Lusher sound of Baker

September 9 • Brett Baker has paid tribute to the great Don Lusher with his latest audio release

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Lindley Band

Sunday 11 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

September 9 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for . 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Epping Forest Band

September 8 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top