Several new signings will make their contest debuts with Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band at the forthcoming NIBA contest.

Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band has welcomed several new signings as they prepare for a busy period of contesting.

The band is currently working toward the upcoming North of Ireland Bands Association (NIBA) contest in October, looking gain the invitation to the 2004 European Championships to go with the honour of already pre-qualifying for the 2023 European event in Malmo.

Signings

With three further local contest appearances in the diary over the next few months, plus an exciting concert planned for early 2023, their ranks have been boosted by the additions of Will Donaldson (cornet), James Connolly (baritone), Paul Lyness (euphonium), Paul Wilson (bass trombone), Linda Doogan (tuba) and Michael Scott (percussion) and the welcome return of Ian McIlwrath (cornet) following a 2-year break from playing.

Exciting time

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is an exciting time for the band under MD, Keith Anderson, as we look to build on our excellent performance and victory at the Brass Bands NI Spring Festival in April."