Cheltenham National Finals to go ahead as planned

The Section 1-4 National Finals at Cheltenham will go ahead as planned following an announcement by Kapitol Promotions.

National Finals
  The event will take place at Cheltenham Racecourse

Sunday, 11 September 2022

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd., presenter of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, has confirmed that the Cheltenham Sections 1-4 National Finals will go ahead as planned on the weekend of the Saturday 17th and 18th September.

Notified

Philip Morris told 4BR: "Following official confirmation that the state funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19th September, the event will go ahead as planned with all competing bands are being notified as quickly as possible."

He added: "The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain was, as always, extremely honoured that Queen Elizabeth II extended her patronage of the event earlier this year.

We hope that the competing bands, supporters and audience take the opportunity of coming together to join people around the world in commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's exemplary life of duty and service."

        

