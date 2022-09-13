Report & Result: 2022 Dr Martin Wainstone Cup

Hepworth enjoys trip to the Docs as they claim the silverware and a huge boost to the coffers.

The Hepworth Band returned to Yorkshire feeling much better for their trip to the doctors on Sunday as they claimed the title honours as well as a total prize package of £4,650 in winning the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees.

High quality performances of the George Allen march 'The Wizard', followed by the soloist Georgia Woodhead on 'Capriccio Brillante' and their own-choice test piece selection of 'On Alderley Edge' by Peter Graham saw them gained a clear margin of victory over fellow Yorkshire rivals Elland Silver, with City of Bradford in third.

Watkins double

It also proved to be a great contesting winning 'double' for conductor Ryan Watkins, as his wife Ellena played solo trombone with Brighouse & Rastrick 24 hours earlier in helping them win the British Open in Birmingham.

Reporting on their success on their Facebook page they said: "Delighted to pick up the Wainstones Cup today, winning the Dr Martin Contest.

Particular mention to our horn player Georgia Woodhead for a great solo performance.

A big thank you to all the staff, volunteers and to adjudicator Sheona Wade for your kind comments."

The result builds on the impressive progress Hepworth is making under the baton of the talented MD — from qualifying for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021 to coming runner-up at this event last year.

Elland dash

Runner-up Elland Silver were also directed by an MD in Daniel Brooks who played trombone at the British Open — this time with Northop Silver.

He dashed back from Birmingham on Saturday evening to lead the band on 'The Wizard' march followed by 'Concerto No 1', brilliantly played by principal cornet Lewis Barton to deservedly take the 'Best Soloist' award. They left for home with a prize package of £2,650.

Bradford busy

City of Bradford's MD Jonathan Bates was also another who had a busy weekend — playing with Foden's at Symphony Hall before leading his band on 'Knight Templar', 'Fantastic Polka' and 'Journey of the Lone Wolf' to secure third place and a prize package of £1,650.

The band's excellent percussion team became the first winners of the 'Best Percussion Section' trophy donated by the family of Peter Ellerton who have supported the event for many years.





No seven for Reg Vardy

Six-time champion Reg Vardy couldn't add a seventh to their name as they finished fourth, although they boosted their coffers by £960 with a set that included the march, 'The Wizard', the solo item, 'Devil's Duel' and their test piece selection of 'Metropolis 1927'.

Fifth place went to Milnrow with a set that saw them perform 'Knight Templar', 'From the Shores of the Mighty Pacific' and 'Of Distant Memories'.

Despite Newtongrange taking the decision not to compete following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the excellent facilities and organisation of the day meant that there was a keen, but respectful battle for the title.





Result:



Adjudicator: Sheona Wade

March/Solo item/Own Choice test piece = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 49/46/95 = 190

2. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 45/48/94 = 187

3. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates): 47/42/97 = 186

4. Reg Vardy (Chris Shanks): 44/44/91 = 179

5. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey): 42/41/90 = 173

Withdrew: Newtongrange