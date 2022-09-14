Adjudicator trainee initiative to continue at Cheltenham

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be leading their training scheme at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced that it will its continue with its professional development programme for trainee adjudicators at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

Trainees

With permission of contest promoter Kapitol Promotions, trainee adjudicators Colum O'Shea, Nick Sanders and Matthew Ryan undertake a mock adjudication for Section 1 alongside mentor Martin Heartfield. Stephanie Binns will be joined by mentor Nicholas Garman for Section 2.

The groups will be sat in closed surroundings directly behind the official adjudicator's tent.

4BR was informed that whilst the trainee adjudicators remarks and placings won't be available to the participating bands, they will prove invaluable to the trainees and their mentors and count as one of six assignments required to complete the association's trainee programme.

Experience

Speaking about the initiative, Head of AoBBA's Trainee Programme, Martin Heartfield commented: "We are very grateful to Kapitol Promotions for enabling some of our trainee adjudicators to complete assignments at the National Finals, engaging in such a high-quality experience."

PRO Officer Christopher Bond, added: "Having been through the trainee programme and experienced the initiative at Cheltenham, I know how valuable it is.

The success of the trainee programme in recent years speaks for itself and we actively encourage applications to take part in it with us."

More information

For more information: www.aobba.com