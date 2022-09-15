Brighouse show off their Bobby Dazzler on the BBC

Players from the newly crowned British Open Champion have helped to boost the profile of the band on their main regional television news programme.

Brighouse & Rastrick's media profile has been boosted following their long awaited seventh victory at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall.

On Wednesday evening (14th September), players Chris Hardy, Mike Eccles and Bethan Plant appeared on BBC 'Look North', the regional news programme that covers the West, South and North Yorkshire, as well as areas of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

They joined presenter Amy Garcia alongside the "Bobby Dazzler"Gold Shield trophy as she called it, to talk about the success and what it meant to the end their 44 year wait for victory.

The interview also a featured a clip from the wobplay live coverage of their winning performance of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' under Pro David King.

Amazing

Asked what it meant, Bethan said: "It's just amazing for the band", adding that "it was a pretty good feeling when we came off stage", whilst Chris added that he felt that the adjudicators were looking for "a special something"that "we had I guess".

And with the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the patron of the contest just before the contest took place, Mike said that there was "a massive amount of relief"that it went ahead and that there was "a lovely tribute paid"at the start of the competition.

Despite the backdrop screen in the studio featuring graphics of a French horn, saxophone and a flute alongside a euphonium, it was a very positive story about the banding movement and the band's return to the top of the British Open podium.

The feature can be seen for the next 24 hours at around 20.30 mins into the programme.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001c35h/look-north-yorkshire-evening-news-14092022