                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse show off their Bobby Dazzler on the BBC

Players from the newly crowned British Open Champion have helped to boost the profile of the band on their main regional television news programme.

Brighouse
  Brighouse had waited 44 years to get their hands on the famous trophy

Thursday, 15 September 2022

        

Brighouse & Rastrick's media profile has been boosted following their long awaited seventh victory at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall.

On Wednesday evening (14th September), players Chris Hardy, Mike Eccles and Bethan Plant appeared on BBC 'Look North', the regional news programme that covers the West, South and North Yorkshire, as well as areas of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

They joined presenter Amy Garcia alongside the "Bobby Dazzler"Gold Shield trophy as she called it, to talk about the success and what it meant to the end their 44 year wait for victory.

The interview also a featured a clip from the wobplay live coverage of their winning performance of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' under Pro David King.

Amazing

Asked what it meant, Bethan said: "It's just amazing for the band", adding that "it was a pretty good feeling when we came off stage", whilst Chris added that he felt that the adjudicators were looking for "a special something"that "we had I guess".

And with the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the patron of the contest just before the contest took place, Mike said that there was "a massive amount of relief"that it went ahead and that there was "a lovely tribute paid"at the start of the competition.

Despite the backdrop screen in the studio featuring graphics of a French horn, saxophone and a flute alongside a euphonium, it was a very positive story about the banding movement and the band's return to the top of the British Open podium.

They joined presenter Amy Garcia alongside the "Bobby Dazzler" Gold Shield trophy as she called it, to talk about the success and what it meant to the end their 44 year wait for victory4BR

To enjoy

The feature can be seen for the next 24 hours at around 20.30 mins into the programme.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001c35h/look-north-yorkshire-evening-news-14092022

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brighuse

British Open images captured by Chapman

September 15 • Craig Chapman's images of the competing bands at the 168th British Open can now be enjoyed on-line.

Frairy

Fond farewells and welcomes at Friary

September 15 • Friary Brass Band says goodbye to Alex Sears as they welcome their new horn signing Kelly Harrison

Rothwell

Soprano changes at Rothwell

September 15 • Paul Argyle steps down from the role as the Grand Shield champion welcomes some Nordic help before new signing takes on contest role.

eBBW vALLEY

Ebbw Valley to open up before Cheltenham

September 15 • Ebbw Valley will be looking to complete their set of Cheltenham National titles on the weekend — and you can hear them out the final touches to their preparations this evening.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Open Rehearsal

Thursday 15 September • Pemberton Old Band room,. Enfield Street,. Wigan WN6 8DZ

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • As we enter an exciting period of auditioning for our next MD we are looking for Eb/ Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join the next part of the bands history.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good book of concerts and contests planned.

Kippax Band

September 15 • Solo Cornet and Bb Bass players required. ( New Besson Tuba arriving). Situated close to all major routes in Yorkshire. 10 miniutes off the M1 and M62. The band require the above players to complete the line up for the rest of the years engagments.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top