                 

*
banner

News

Fond farewells and welcomes at Friary

Friary Brass Band says goodbye to Alex Sears as they welcome their new horn signing Kelly Harrison

Frairy
  Alex was one of the most popular players and administrators for Friary and the wider banding movement.

Thursday, 15 September 2022

        

Friary Brass Band has bid a fond farewell to Alex Sears, a key player on baritone and latterly horn for nearly 20 years, as well as being a highly respected contest secretary and an integral part of the management of the band which has enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

Break

Now she hopes to take a well-earned break from full-time banding, where she has been such a popular figure, before returning with husband Paddy sometime in the future.

Band Chairman David Wicks acknowledged Alex's outstanding contribution by telling 4BR: "Alex's playing and knowledge will be greatly missed. We are deeply grateful to both her and Paddy and wish them all the very best for the future."

New signing

The band has acted quickly to fill the playing role left by her departure, with Kelly Harrison coming in on horn.

Originally from the North East, Kelly started playing with Billericay Silver before spells with Southend Band, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, Youth Brass 2000 and the Young Ambassadors Brass Band of Great Britain.

The Royal College of Music graduate has also played with the likes of the Kensington Symphony Orchestra and Guernsey Symphony Orchestra and gained her LGSM at the Guildhall.

Kelly was also part of a task force to raise awareness of brass banding in the London Colleges of Music which ultimately gave rise to Zone One Brass.

Alex's playing and knowledge will be greatly missed. We are deeply grateful to both her and Paddy and wish them all the very best for the futureFriary Brass Band

Experience

Having gained widespread banding experience from South Wales to the Midlands, for many years, Kelly was secretary and solo horn for Thundersley Brass and is currently Head of a thriving Music Department at Belfairs Academy in Essex.

She told 4BR: "I have long admired Friary and I'm thrilled to be joining.

There are one of the best bands in the country with a very hard-working and dedicated team. Chris King and the players have been incredibly welcoming and I can't wait to contribute to the drive for more Friary success."

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brighuse

British Open images captured by Chapman

September 15 • Craig Chapman's images of the competing bands at the 168th British Open can now be enjoyed on-line.

Frairy

Fond farewells and welcomes at Friary

September 15 • Friary Brass Band says goodbye to Alex Sears as they welcome their new horn signing Kelly Harrison

Rothwell

Soprano changes at Rothwell

September 15 • Paul Argyle steps down from the role as the Grand Shield champion welcomes some Nordic help before new signing takes on contest role.

eBBW vALLEY

Ebbw Valley to open up before Cheltenham

September 15 • Ebbw Valley will be looking to complete their set of Cheltenham National titles on the weekend — and you can hear them out the final touches to their preparations this evening.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Open Rehearsal

Thursday 15 September • Pemberton Old Band room,. Enfield Street,. Wigan WN6 8DZ

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • As we enter an exciting period of auditioning for our next MD we are looking for Eb/ Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join the next part of the bands history.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good book of concerts and contests planned.

Kippax Band

September 15 • Solo Cornet and Bb Bass players required. ( New Besson Tuba arriving). Situated close to all major routes in Yorkshire. 10 miniutes off the M1 and M62. The band require the above players to complete the line up for the rest of the years engagments.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top