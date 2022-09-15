Fond farewells and welcomes at Friary

Friary Brass Band says goodbye to Alex Sears as they welcome their new horn signing Kelly Harrison

Friary Brass Band has bid a fond farewell to Alex Sears, a key player on baritone and latterly horn for nearly 20 years, as well as being a highly respected contest secretary and an integral part of the management of the band which has enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

Break

Now she hopes to take a well-earned break from full-time banding, where she has been such a popular figure, before returning with husband Paddy sometime in the future.

Band Chairman David Wicks acknowledged Alex's outstanding contribution by telling 4BR: "Alex's playing and knowledge will be greatly missed. We are deeply grateful to both her and Paddy and wish them all the very best for the future."

New signing

The band has acted quickly to fill the playing role left by her departure, with Kelly Harrison coming in on horn.

Originally from the North East, Kelly started playing with Billericay Silver before spells with Southend Band, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, Youth Brass 2000 and the Young Ambassadors Brass Band of Great Britain.

The Royal College of Music graduate has also played with the likes of the Kensington Symphony Orchestra and Guernsey Symphony Orchestra and gained her LGSM at the Guildhall.

Kelly was also part of a task force to raise awareness of brass banding in the London Colleges of Music which ultimately gave rise to Zone One Brass.

Alex's playing and knowledge will be greatly missed. We are deeply grateful to both her and Paddy and wish them all the very best for the future Friary Brass Band

Advertisement

Experience

Having gained widespread banding experience from South Wales to the Midlands, for many years, Kelly was secretary and solo horn for Thundersley Brass and is currently Head of a thriving Music Department at Belfairs Academy in Essex.

She told 4BR: "I have long admired Friary and I'm thrilled to be joining.

There are one of the best bands in the country with a very hard-working and dedicated team. Chris King and the players have been incredibly welcoming and I can't wait to contribute to the drive for more Friary success."